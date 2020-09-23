New Online Resources to Aid Consumers With Fighting Climate Change

eHub Helps SV Clean Energy Customers Cut Carbon Emissions and Save Money

/EIN News/ -- Sunnyvale, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many consumers, figuring out the most impactful ways to lower their carbon footprint can be a time-consuming challenge with many options to consider. To help customers make easy, informed choices, Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE), a Community Choice Aggregator, has launched eHub, a set of online resources designed to take the guesswork out of switching to all-electric living and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

eHub features the following information and tools to assist Silicon Valley customers with adopting clean energy choices that will benefit the environment and fit their needs without stressing their wallets.

Drive Electric – Features the benefits of electric vehicles and an EV Assistant, which allows customers to compare models, range and other customizable filters to help choose the right electric vehicle, locate charging stations and identify available rebates.

– Features the benefits of electric vehicles and an EV Assistant, which allows customers to compare models, range and other customizable filters to help choose the right electric vehicle, locate charging stations and identify available rebates. Electric at Home – Focuses on switching to efficient, electric appliances, such as electric heating and cooling in the home. The Appliances Assistant helps customers choose appliances based on efficiency scores, customer reviews and affordability, features a marketplace for purchases and a search to find qualified installers.

– Focuses on switching to efficient, electric appliances, such as electric heating and cooling in the home. The Appliances Assistant helps customers choose appliances based on efficiency scores, customer reviews and affordability, features a marketplace for purchases and a search to find qualified installers. Clean Electricity – Explains how customers can enhance their clean energy use; installing solar and battery storage to power electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances, or upgrading to SVCE's GreenPrime 100 percent renewable energy offering. The Solar and Battery Assistant offers a concierge service to help customers evaluate and install renewable and resilient power options.

"While SV Clean Energy already supplies clean electricity from carbon-free sources to most households in our area, customers have indicated they want to do even more to fight climate change," said Girish Balachandran, SVCE CEO. "There is a lot of information out there and it can be difficult to sort through. With eHub, we want consumers to be empowered to make decisions that will improve their quality of life while also lowering their carbon footprint."

As a Community Choice Energy agency, SVCE was formed by 13 communities to fight climate change locally. Providing electricity from clean, non-polluting sources has helped reduced carbon emissions in the SVCE service area by 24 percent since 2015. To achieve local and state climate goals, the next step is to further address emissions from transportation and buildings.

eHub enables customers to make clean energy choices that help make their homes more efficient, safe and comfortable; and reduces emissions for a more sustainable future.

Explore eHub at svcleanenergy.org/ehub.

About Silicon Valley Clean Energy

Silicon Valley Clean Energy is a not-for-profit community-owned agency serving the majority of Santa Clara County communities, acquiring clean, carbon-free electricity on behalf of more than 270,000 residential and commercial customers. As a public agency, net revenues are returned to the community to keep rates competitive and promote clean energy programs. Member jurisdictions include Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Mountain View, Saratoga, Sunnyvale and unincorporated Santa Clara County. SVCE is guided by a Board of Directors, which is comprised of a representative from the governing body of each member community. For more information, please visit SVCleanEnergy.org.

