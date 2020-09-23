Middlesex Barracks/Theft request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304075
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/23/2020, over previous night
INCIDENT LOCATION: W County Rd, Calais, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Theresa Fennell
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 9/23/2020, the Vermont State Police
Middlesex barracks took a report of a theft of a plant. The plant was taken from the garden of a
residence located on W County Rd, Calais, VT sometime overnight. Anyone with information is
asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov