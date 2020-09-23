Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Theft request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304075

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                            

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/23/2020, over previous night

INCIDENT LOCATION: W County Rd, Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

 

VICTIM: Theresa Fennell

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 9/23/2020, the Vermont State Police

Middlesex barracks took a report of a theft of a plant. The plant was taken from the garden of a

residence located on W County Rd, Calais, VT sometime overnight. Anyone with information is

asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

