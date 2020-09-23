Middlesex Barracks/Theft request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304075

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/23/2020, over previous night

INCIDENT LOCATION: W County Rd, Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Theresa Fennell

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 9/23/2020, the Vermont State Police

Middlesex barracks took a report of a theft of a plant. The plant was taken from the garden of a

residence located on W County Rd, Calais, VT sometime overnight. Anyone with information is

asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov