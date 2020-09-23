State Fire Marshal’s Office Launches Fire Safety Campaign with Country Music Artist Tracy Lawrence

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announces a new fire safety awareness campaign highlighted by new public service announcements (PSAs) starring country music artist Tracy Lawrence. These PSAs are designed to educate Tennesseans and help reduce fire fatalities across Tennessee.

Lawrence, who has notched eight No. 1 hits and released 14 albums across his platinum-selling recording career, donated his time to team up with the SFMO and the Mt. Juliet Fire Department in order to improve home fire safety awareness among Tennessee residents. The PSAs were written, produced and edited by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) staff.

“I have the highest admiration for firefighters and first responders everywhere, especially in Tennessee where the majority of our firefighters are volunteers,” said Lawrence. “These brave men and women willingly put their lives on the line every day for their neighbors with little consideration for themselves and their own safety. It is my sincere hope that these videos might reduce the risk of fire to homeowners and firefighters by helping save Tennesseans’ lives from a home fire.”

The campaign is timed with the arrival of fall’s cooler temperatures. During Tennessee’s cold weather months, the risk of home fires increases across the Volunteer State. The PSAs, which are available on the Department’s social media channels and YouTube page, focus on cooking safety, carbon monoxide safety, heating safety, the importance of not smoking while using medical oxygen, the upcoming National Fire Prevention Week and other topics.

Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Hodgen Mainda stressed that improving home fire safety habits before the arrival of colder temperatures is crucial in preventing deadly home fires.

“I want to commend Tracy for his willingness to help our team shine a light on the importance of home fire safety and the work of the fire service,” Mainda said. “Assummer turns to fall and temperatures drop, Tennesseans should remember they can stay warm and safe at home by remembering some simple but important fire safety tips as well as installing working smoke alarms in their homes.”

Residents who need smoke alarms should contact their local fire department and ask if they participate in the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” smoke alarm program which has now verified over 300 life-saving alerts from alarms installed through the program.

“Having an artist of Tracy’s profile work with us to share fire safety messages is one of the highlights of my career,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “I hope these PSAs will reach more Tennesseans than ever and save more lives from home fires.”

To request a high resolution download of the PSAs, contact TDCI Director of External Affairs Abbey Dennis at abbey.dennnis@tn.gov.

