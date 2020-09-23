Masters of Scale: CEO’s of Zscaler, NexTech AR, Zoom, and Slack Driving Explosive Revenue Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from tech leaders at: Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK).



2020 is emerging as the pivotal year, with a new generation of tech leaders breaking off from the pack with scaling revenue growth. Accelerating digital transformation is driving record growth, in the cloud, big data, and digital connectivity. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from tech leaders, who are taking full advantage of these tailwinds, and positioning their companies for massive growth opportunities, ahead.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) CEO Jay Chaudhry: “2020 a Pivotal Year - Incredible Growth Opportunity Ahead”

“...In Q4, we delivered growth of 46% in revenue, and 55% in billings, reflecting the increased momentum in our business as our customers accelerate the digital transformation, despite the macroeconomic challenges. We offer customers a cloud native platform, which we call the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, securely connecting users to applications or applications to applications in a borderless and hyper connected digital world. In the new work from anywhere economy where applications are moving to the cloud and users are outside of corporate network, traditional network and network security have become irrelevant. We ensure that businesses can operate at any scale with users anywhere in the world on any device, independent of the network. ...As I reflect on the past 12 months, culminating in our strong Q4 performance, I view fiscal ‘20 as a pivotal year in which we made tremendous progress on a number of strategic fronts to position us well for long-term growth. Zscaler has never been stronger. And I believe we have an incredible opportunity in front of us.

“...We further refined our metric driven, repeatable sales process, which is giving us deep visibility into our business, and a strong and growing pipeline. We invested heavily this year to build a sales machine that we believe can demonstrate our compelling value to enterprises, drive larger deals, and deliver consistent sales execution to take Zscaler beyond $1 billion in annual revenue…”

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “Firing on all Cylinders - Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth”

Today NEXCF reported a record $900,000 in bookings (first 3 weeks of September alone) for its InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events platform for virtual trade shows, and meetings. (By comparison, the business was generating about $1 million annualized revenues at the time it was acquired by NEXCF - representing a 10X growth acceleration.)

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream investor conference, CEO Evan Gappelberg and President Paul Duffy, shared with investors how NexTech, video conference and AR solutions are displacing the $150 billion tradeshow and meeting market. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market. According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90 billion and expected to reach more than $400 billion by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech’s InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, NexTech is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth, and digital transformation accelerates globally.

September 23 - NEXCF reports a record $900,000 in new bookings for video conferencing and virtual events platform InfernoAR for the period September 1st to September 22, with a broad spectrum of new deals, including: FenDigital, Soitec, Alamos Gold, Quartz as well as signing new deals with repeat customers like Bell Canada, Ryerson University, Carnegie Mellon University, Boehringer, and many more.

September 11 - NEXCF becomes an approved Microsoft partner with access to the Azure Marketplace - allowing NEXCF’s InfernoAR to be sold directly through the Marketplace. This new sales channel opens to the door to exponential revenue growth opportunities.

September 9 - NEXCF acquires fast-growing eCommerce SaaS platform Next Level Ninjas which matches brands and product testers on it's VIP Product Testers site, helping brands gain marketplace momentum. The platform works across multiple eCommerce platforms including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Walmart, Jet and Etsy. By acquiring this Amazon eCommerce launch platform NexTech is now able to tie together its augmented reality (AR) offerings for eCommerce into one offering, creating a complete AR eCommerce ecosystem. Established in 2019, Next Level Ninjas has experienced both dramatic organic growth and an attractive gross profit margin of 85%. In the month of August alone the business generated $40,000 in operating profit, implying a projected 12-month profit run rate of $480,000, which assumes zero growth post acquisition. "I believe that Next Level Ninja for eCommerce can quickly become a multi-million dollar business becoming as big a driver of revenue and cash flow as our Jolokia (renamed InfernoAR) acquisition”, commented NEXCF CEO Evan Gappelberg. This acquisition represents the company's sixth acquisition since 2019 and the company's second in 2020.

August 25 - NEXCF reported record 290% revenue growth for Q2 2020, and a growing sales pipeline.

July 8 - NEXCF announced it has filed to up-list its shares to NASDAQ.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM): CEO Eric Yuan: “Video is the New Voice”

“...As remote work trends have accelerated during the pandemic, organizations have moved beyond addressing immediate business continuity needs to actively redefine and embracing new approaches to support a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere. And we continued to see meaningful adoption of Zoom's video-first unified communication platform across industries and geographies. Let me share with you just a few key metrics that reflect this: Revenue grew 355% year over year in Q2...Customers with more than 10 employees grew 458% year over year as new customers chose Zoom to be their preferred communication and collaboration solutions.”

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield: “Network Effect and Compounding Tailwinds”

“...What I’m most excited about is accelerating growth in new paid customers. This is the fundamental driver of the entire business, from compounding expansion on the self-serve side to the most valuable source of enterprise pipeline...Net new paid customer adds grew at a faster rate in June and July compared to April and May. That trend continued in August, even after the typical vacation-related slowdown for the month, indicating that paid customer additions are potentially finding a new baseline rate.”

We attribute part of the uptick to the “work from home” driven increase in the importance of the category, but we believe an even bigger portion of the impact comes from incremental product drivers. Those are first, continued improvements to the self-serve experience for new team creators and joiners, leading to more successful teams; second, improvements to paid conversion driven primarily by new trial offers; and third, the emergence of inter-company collaboration as a new path into the product via Slack Connect...where we’re seeing the emergence of a genuine network effect which is already impacting new customer acquisition.”

The core product experience improves every quarter, with a particular emphasis on simplifying and removing friction from the process of creating or joining a new team. Our focus in this area has delivered results. Small changes create compounding tailwinds. We continue to invest here and expect Slack to get better and more obvious for new teams each quarter, driving increased yield from our self-service funnel….It’s worth noting that the full impact of this growth will show up over time. Historically, it has taken new cohorts of paid teams several years to hit their peak revenue contribution. We expect the strength you saw in Q2 to materialize in a more pronounced way at the end of this year and into the next.”

