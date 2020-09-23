Stroud Water Research Center celebrates The Redford Center

The 2020 Stroud Award for Freshwater Excellence was bestowed upon The Redford Center through a virtual celebration.

/EIN News/ -- Avondale, Pennsylvania, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 120 guests virtually joined the Stroud Water Research Center, its board of directors, and the presenting sponsor, Wilmington Trust, at the 18th annual Water’s Edge gala as they honored The Redford Center. On behalf of The Redford Center, Jill Tidman, its executive director, accepted the Stroud Award for Freshwater Excellence in recognition of The Redford Center’s dedication and determination to protect the environment and fresh water.

Executive Director David Arscott, Ph.D. commented after the event, “We are so grateful for the many sponsors and guests who support the Stroud Center and its mission, and who have helped us distinguish others in pursuit of freshwater excellence. We are fortunate to be able to recognize organizations such as The Redford Center, which works so hard to protect our nation’s resources and give it a voice. The Redford family, and the center they created, are a perfect example of how people can make a difference in this world by inspiring others.”

Since its inception in 2003, The Water’s Edge has featured an impressive list of individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the world of science, fresh water, and conservation. Previous Stroud Award for Freshwater Excellence recipients have included Chad Pregracke of Living Lands & Water; Bob Irvin of American Rivers; His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco; National Park Service and its director, Jonathan Jarvis; Alexandra Cousteau; Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of Waterkeeper Alliance; Drs. Jane Lubchenco and Kathryn Sullivan of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Dr. John Briscoe; and Olivia Newton-John and “Amazon” John Easterling.

About Stroud Water Research Center

Stroud Water Research Center seeks to advance knowledge and stewardship of freshwater systems through global research, education, and restoration and to help businesses, landowners, policymakers, and individuals make informed decisions that affect water quality and availability around the world. Stroud Water Research Center is an independent, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and is recognized as a global leader in the field of freshwater science, environmental education, and watershed restoration, with a secondary location studying tropical ecosystems in Costa Rica. www.stroudcenter.org

About The Redford Center

Co-founded in 2005 by Robert Redford and his son, James Redford, the Redford Center uses the power of film and media to engage people through inspiring stories to environmental action. The Redford Center draws on the family’s multi-generational expertise in filmmaking and activism to produce, fund, and fiscally sponsor productions that show stories of individuals taking action to protect and restore the planet. The Redford Center works with change-making organizations to lead community engagement campaigns that spark conversation and galvanize environmental action. www.RedfordCenter.org

