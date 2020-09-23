Minister McConalogue opens the fourth meeting of the Beef Taskforce

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. today opened the fourth meeting of the Beef Taskforce, which was held by video conference.

The Beef Taskforce was established on foot of the agreement of 15 September 2019 and is charged with monitoring the implementation of the actions under the agreement.

Minister McConalogue thanked the members of the Beef Taskforce for their work over the past year. The Minister reflected on the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic for the sector, as well as the real threat posed to the sector by the possibility of a No-Deal Brexit, which the Government is working hard to avoid.

He commented “Constructive and meaningful engagement across this group is essential to maintaining the sector in this difficult time, and developing the sector in a sustainable way which adds value at all stages of the supply chain, but particularly for the primary producer.”

Concluding his opening remarks Minister McConalogue said “I believe that we can collectively rise to the many challenges facing us. I look forward to seeing continuous, strong engagement from this group as its work progresses.”

The agenda for fourth meeting of the Beef Taskforce, chaired by independent chair Michael Dowling, included the draft application for PGI status for Irish grass-fed beef and the progress on the market transparency studies being conducted for the Taskforce by Grant Thornton. Members were briefed on the current market situation and the role of Beef Producer Organisations in the sector.

Agreed minutes and relevant update documents will be published on DAFM’s website as soon as available: https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/farmingsectors/beef/beeftaskforce/

