UDT Announces Deployment and Managed Services for Microsoft 365

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UDT, a technology solutions company that evaluates, architects, secures and manages information technology, announced a solution with the resources to train companies on the full Microsoft 365 suite.



“The administration of all things Microsoft 365 can be a distraction that prevents the allocation of IT staff to work on strategic initiatives,” said UDT CIO Fernando Mejia. “Without effective management of Microsoft 365, organizations may not realize the full potential of their investment. The accelerated release of new features, functionality and benefits in Microsoft 365, requires constant administration and governance.”

This solution was created to free up company time to focus on more strategic business objectives. Full solution capabilities include:

Custom onboarding to meet company needs

Maximize the productivity, collaboration and security functionality available in O365

Administration of the solution including email, telephony, UC, Internal and External Collaboration & User Adds/Deletes

Phone and Email support requests 24/7/365 for IT and End Users

Trouble ticket requests to an expert organization including Management of escalation tickets to Microsoft

…and much more.

“Commercial cloud offers more features and functionality and a faster product release cycle,” said UDT Senior Vice President Ben Tosado. “Companies can leverage these offers to maximize investment in Microsoft 365 productivity and security.”

About UDT:

UDT is a technology enabler that helps clients in major industries evaluate, architect, secure, and manage technology on the go, in the rack and in the cloud. UDT provides customized services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, loT, data, security, and ITaaS solutions and technical, professional and managed services.

Accomplish more with UDT: www.udtonline.com