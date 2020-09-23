Trifacta Named Leader in G2’s Fall Grid Report for Data Preparation

The company scored highest in overall satisfaction, ease of use and quality of support

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trifacta , the global leader in data preparation , has been identified as a leader in the G2 Grid for Data Preparation as well as the top scorer within the Relationship Index, a category that blends metrics which include ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend.

The G2 Grid for Data Preparation is based on high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2 , the world’s leading business solutions review website. Trifacta received more positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the data preparation category. For inclusion in the Grid Report, a vendor must have received a minimum of ten reviews by users.

Trifacta’s Relationship index score was calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of relationship-related review questions. Software buyers can compare products in the Data Preparation category according to their Relationship scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the products that provide the best relationship with software sellers based on the experiences of their peers.

Trifacta received the highest Satisfaction score among products in Data Preparation; 98 percent of users rated it 4 or 5 stars while 86 percent of users believe it is headed in the right direction. Additionally, 90% of users said they were likely to recommend Trifacta to others.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Data preparation software assists in the process of discovering; blending; combining, cleansing, enriching, and transforming data so diverse datasets can be easily consumed and analyzed with business intelligence and analytics solutions. Data preparation tools provide self-service capabilities for IT departments, data analysts, data scientists, and average business users to integrate disparate data sources in a quick and efficient way. By preparing, combining, and cleaning data, it makes for a much smoother analysis experience when businesses attempt to extract actionable insights from their data.

“We are honored to be named a Leader by our users in this objective and prominent report from G2,” said Adam Wilson, CEO of Trifacta. “Our customers’ success is our success, and our high marks are a reflection of our priorities as a business.”

Trifacta’s data preparation platform enables organizations to remove the bottleneck of exploring, cleaning and preparing data for analytics. Through a self-service approach that combines the latest techniques in data visualization, human-computer interaction and machine learning, Trifacta helps customers create a more intuitive data preparation process. Through this unique approach, thousands of leading businesses including ABN AMRO, PepsiCo, Deloitte, Etihad Airways, Kaiser Permanente, Electrolux, NPD Group and more are now modernizing their analytics initiatives to drive better business results.

For more than eight years, Trifacta has helped thousands of organizations solve their data preparation and data quality challenges. Over the past year, Trifacta achieved some notable milestones and industry accolades including its recognition as the top data preparation vendor in Dresner Advisory Services 2020 Data Preparation Market Study for the sixth year in a row, inclusion on the JMP Securities “Hot 100” List of Best Privately-Held Software Companies, achieving a 5 out of 5 end-user ranking on Gartner Peer Reviews and its announcement of $100M in Series E financing .

