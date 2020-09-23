PAE to Provide COVID-19 Testing Services for the NCAA Southeastern Conference

/EIN News/ -- FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was chosen by the Southeastern Conference of the National Collegiate Athletic Association to provide COVID-19 testing services for in-season fall sports at its 14 university locations. Teaming with Premier Medical Group, PAE will deploy trained and ready test teams to each campus for testing and related logistics to support the safe execution of football, soccer, volleyball and other scheduled sports through December 2020 with an option to extend services for playoffs and bowl games.



PAE's experience in complex project management and operational logistics is key to meeting the SEC’s need for a COVID-19 test provider. Having served on the front lines of the Ebola crisis in Liberia, PAE has the skills, knowledge and capabilities to respond effectively to the current pandemic.

President and CEO John Heller said PAE will provide expertise acquired supporting other infectious disease outbreaks on the SEC contract. Notably, the company mobilized and supported Ebola treatment units and a field hospital in Liberia for USAID in 2014 and 2015. PAE’s expeditionary skillset will be applied to deploying and managing testing services across the SEC.

“Having quickly responded to COVID-19 for customers that include the state of Georgia, we are well positioned to provide critical support to the SEC,” Heller said. “Our talented workforce will apply expertise gained from our history of providing important medical services to the safety of SEC athletes, staff, referees and officials.”

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations, financial results, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, strategy for and management of growth, needs for additional capital, risks related to government contracting generally, including failures to properly manage projects and subcontractors, susceptibility to claims, litigation and other disputes, and risks related to public health crises. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PAE’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. PAE does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

