Mobivity Wins the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Mobile Messaging Based Marketing Solution

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, today announced that its Unified Mobile Messaging, part of its Recurrency platform, was recognized for the "Best Mobile Messaging Based Marketing Solution" award by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. Mobivity’s award-winning work with Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches illustrates the power of mobile messaging and its effectiveness for restaurants during the pandemic.

This year’s Martech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from around the world, which were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the martech industry, including analysts, journalists and technology executives. Mobivity joins an impressive group of winners from other categories including: Shopify, Adobe, Mailchimp, ringDNA, Unbounce, Hootsuite, Bluehost, Sprinklr, The Trade Desk, Acxiom.

“We’re proud to be named the Best Mobile Messaging Based Marketing Solution as it validates the power of our platform and value of mobile messaging helping our customers engage digitally with their customers,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “Due to the pandemic, brands are realizing the need to transition to digital marketing channels like mobile and directly connecting to their customers. Brands that embrace digital campaigns are succeeding, and those who stick to traditional marketing channels could be missing out on new opportunities. The success we’ve seen with Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches and this win underscore the effectiveness of our platform.”

Mobile Messaging Powers Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches through COVID

Using Mobivity’s Recurrency platform, Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches (PGDA) segmented customers and created a mobile messaging campaign. This targeted customers who had not visited a PGDA 90-days prior to COVID restrictions. With highly targeted offers encouraging a return visit, this campaign drove twice as many return visits as non-SMS subscribers and 17% more than members of the company’s loyalty program. With this campaign that ran during the pandemic, PGDA saw Mobivity’s mobile messaging deliver an average Return on Marketing Spend of 440%, compared to its other traditional marketing channels. Click here for the full case study.

“Mobivity deserves this win for their quick, strategic thinking, which helped see us through the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Deena McKinley, Chief Marketing Officer at Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. “When the pandemic led restaurants to dining room closures, we really doubled down on take-out and delivery, and Mobivity understood how to connect with our customers, encouraging them to return more frequently, and return they did. By understanding the value of creating an owned mobile messaging channel, Mobivity helped us amass valuable first-party customer data that insulated us from the downturn of sports, large gatherings, catering and other forms of traditional advertising. By owning a direct, targeted and personalized channel, we were able to not only sustain, but grow customer frequency and spend despite clear challenges imposed by the pandemic.”

Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, each year the MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, email marketing and more. For the full list of winners, click here.

