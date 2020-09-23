Edutainment Market predicted to reach worth of US$10,120.2 Mn by the end of 2027

Edutainment Market

With the increasing usage of social media, video streaming and mobile apps are expected to support growth of the edutainment market during the forecast period

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A change in the trend has been observed in the education field. People have started implementing advanced technologies to provide a better understanding of real-time world. Even the edutainment centers such as science centers, children’s museums, aquariums, zoos, and botanical garden are registering educational aspect seriously besides amusements and entertainments. One of the major factors influencing the growth of edutainment market is adoption of gaming methods for education. Taking these aspects into consideration, the edutainment market is predicted to reach worth of US$10,120.2 Mn by the end of 2027 as per the report given Transparency Market Research

Lately, store owners and malls have started implementing digital strategies to provide better in-store experience to the customers. Hence, they have started deploying educational fun activities for all the age groups. The gaming type can be categorized in the interactive, explorative, non-interactive, and hybrid combination games. Among all the game categories, the explorative gaming type segment is predicted to cover highest CAGR across the globe during the forecast years. This is a driving factor for the edutainment market in the coming years.

Education with Entertainment is New Growth Agenda

Based on visitor demographics, it is observed that children (0-12 years) are engaging in learning activities through games. Hence, this segment is predicted to contribute to the expansion of edutainment market substantially in the forecast period.

On the basis of geographical segment, North America is expected to lead the edutainment market with a prominent share. This is due to the surge observed in adoption of edutainment by children (0-12 years) and teenagers (13-18 years). Asia Pacific might witness highest growth in adoption of edutainment market in between 2017 and 2027. Furthermore, it is expected that markets in Middle East and Africa (MEA) will grow significantly along with the market in South America in the forecast period.

Disparity in Numbers is Pushing Technical Innovations Boundaries

Despite the fact that the worldwide population is growing at a considerably high rate, the number of edutainment centers are increasing moderately around the globe. Policy makers and experts opine that edutainment centers will open up in untapped markets.

To combat the gap, edutainment companies are focusing on developing technologies that can improve the gaming experiences at edutainment centers. They have come-up with the idea of mixing AR and VR technologies with the help of 3-D projection mapping. Furthermore, they have tried to implement interactive digital surface to create technological advanced games in the edutainment market.

Some of the key players in the edutainment market are Center, Kindercity, Little Explorers, CurioCity, Totter's Otterville, Kidzania, Mattel Play! Town, Pororo Parks, and Legoland Discovery Plabo.

