Reveal Sound Gains Digital Commerce Flexibility with 2Checkout

Music software company improves eCommerce and operational metrics by leveraging a modern, API-enabled commerce platform

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announced that software company Reveal Sound has selected the Avangate Monetization Platform to optimize eCommerce operations for its audio plug-ins products, giving the company a solid foundation for scaling online sales internationally.



Before selecting 2Checkout, Reveal Sound’s team was looking for an eCommerce platform that could offer it seamless payment processing coupled with a headless commerce set-up. The company also wanted a flexible front-end that could easily be integrated with its backend processes. With pricing and product information being generated dynamically by Reveal Sound’s in-house systems, integration flexibility became a key criteria, in order to eliminate the duplication and extra work that was harming its productivity. Lastly, Reveal Sound also wanted a partner that could take on its global sales tax management, as well as its shopper support for orders and payments.

Since switching to 2Checkout’s all-in-one monetization solution, the music software company has experienced a revenue boost and an improvement to its overall eCommerce operations. The seamless integration via API between Reveal Sound’s website and 2Checkout’s new ordering engine - Inline Cart - has streamlined the buying process and improved conversion rates.

Additional benefits enjoyed by Reveal Sound include the complete offloading of its back-office sales tax management and compliance, the quick and easy launch of new products at a global level, as well as international shopper support via multiple channels. The Reveal Sound team is now able to configure pricing and packaging in a very efficient way and go to market at the fast pace the market demands.

“Each client is unique in the way they operate internally and how they go to market. We offer our customers the complete flexibility to use whatever payment or business model that works best for them, which provides additional operational agility. We are pleased to see Reveal Sound leverage our modular platform to optimize its purchase flows and improve go-to-market-initiatives across the globe," said Laurentiu Ghenciu, VP of Sales, EMEA and APAC, 2Checkout (now Verifone).

About Reveal Sound

Reveal Sound was founded in 2009. The company's goal is to create musical instruments combining the highest sound quality and maximum ease of use, with the help of talented musicians and professional programmers. Reveal Sound’s flagship product - Spire - is a software polyphonic synthesizer that combines a powerful sound engine, a flexible modulation architecture, and a logical graphical interface for ease of use. Famous Artists using Spire: Armin van Buuren, Jean-Michel Jarre, Ferry Corsten, Hardwell, Da Hool, Orjan Nilsen, and others.

More information on https://reveal-sound.com/.

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

2Checkout (now Verifone) is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In August 2020, leading global payments solution provider Verifone acquired 2Checkout, further solidifying its commitment to providing seamless and frictionless experiences to customers globally through innovative and next-generation hardware and cloud services. 2Checkout will become Verifone, and the unified company will enable omnichannel commerce wherever and whenever clients shop.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com.

