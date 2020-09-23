Ehave Recruiting Qualified Mental Health Professionals for Active Doctors Platform

The medical second opinion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020-2027 and reach $10.7 billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today plans to launch the recruitment of mental health professionals for the Active Doctors platform used in conjunction with the Ehave Dashboard. Ehave currently has openings for mental health professionals in a variety of mental health specialties and support services and is seeking qualified candidates to fill these roles. The positions are virtual and in a variety of mental health fields, including Substance Abuse Counselor, Licensed Professional Counselor, Psychologist, and Psychiatrist. The positions available will be for the Company’s virtual mental telehealth platform, so qualified professionals will work from their own home or office



Ehave recently announced plans to enter the $30 billion patient medical records industry and the $6.38 billion telepsychiatry industry through a licensing agreement with Active Doctors Online. Under the terms of the agreement, Ehave plans to expand into the Medical Second Opinion market, which has seen impressive growth as a result of COVID-19. Ehave management believes this is one of the first end to end platforms available for patients to take ownership of their mental health records. Ehave intends to use its Ehave Dashboard, along with its agreement with MyLifeID, to offer patients a secure and easy way to manage their health records across multiple systems, while offering them the opportunity to request an online consultation, or obtain a second medical opinion, without leaving their home.

Ehave plans to provide a wide range of mental health second opinion services including psychiatric evaluations, therapy (individual therapy, group therapy, and family therapy), patient education and medication management. These services involve direct interaction between the mental health professional and the patient. It also includes mental health professionals supporting primary care providers with consultation and expertise.

Ehave, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Ben Kaplan said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has allowed consumers and medical professionals to embrace telemedicine and other healthcare technologies. The Active Doctors platform used in conjunction with the Ehave Dashboard offers a valid solution to the time-honored and inefficient processes embedded in patient care. Ehave is looking for qualified professionals who want a great opportunity to help individuals and providers with a second opinion.”

Qualified professionals seeking more information about joining Ehave are encouraged to send inquiries to info@ehave.com.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com.

About Mycotopia Therapy

Mycotopia Therapy focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapy can be found on the Company's website at https://www.mycotopiatherapy.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: ir@ehave.com