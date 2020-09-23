Cost, Complexity and Compliance: Clumio Addresses Enterprise All-Cloud Needs Amidst COVID Challenges

SaaS Innovator Rapidly Adding Employees and New Product Features, Reports Broad Enterprise Adoption

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio , innovators of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, today announced increased demand for its “all cloud” enterprise data protection service in 2020, with an eight-time increase in the number of its platform customers protecting more than one data source across private cloud, public cloud and SaaS compared to seven months ago. Clumio has tripled its employee headcount, hiring more than 50 percent of its total company roster during the pandemic. The company has expanded from protecting one to four data sources, including AWS EC2, EBS and RDS, VMware Cloud on AWS and Microsoft 365 – the first service of its kind on a single platform. Enterprises choose Clumio for its innovative air-gap backup service for public cloud and SaaS. Clumio, unlike any legacy product, frees companies from the burden of managing data protection. Clumio continues to advance company, product and industry innovation throughout 2020 by solving the cost, complexity and compliance problems that are inhibiting enterprises from getting to the cloud faster.



Clumio has responded to rapidly increasing customer demand for all-encompassing data protection with an easy-to-onboard service that safeguards against ransomware and data loss. The company has redefined the enterprise backup experience with the industry’s first “born in the cloud” data protection offering for long-term retention and compliance of AWS native services. Clumio scales on demand, has predictable pricing – including a free tier for operational recovery – and is simple to manage.

“Remote work and a major uptick in SaaS and cloud use has escalated potential ransomware threats. Now, more than ever, our customers are realizing the value of a cloud-native data protection platform -- a platform that arms them to fight today’s data protection challenges,” said Poojan Kumar, CEO and co-founder, Clumio. “Other industry players can’t deliver Clumio’s ‘built natively in the public cloud,’ always-on, always-covered data protection. The fact that Snowflake Computing CRO Chris Degnan joined Clumio’s board -- combined with support from Snowflake investor Mike Speiser of Sutter Hill Ventures -- further validates our mission; we, like Snowflake, are tapping the scale, elasticity and economics of the public cloud to disrupt and redefine our market.”

Clumio, committed to removing cloud barriers so enterprises can achieve their cloud-related technology goals, continues to deepen its partnership with Amazon. The company’s enterprise backup as a service is built on native AWS services, meaning customers can take full advantage of the flexibility, scalability and economics AWS provides -- without needing to rely on incomplete snapshot managers or build a solution on their own. Clumio’s data protection for Amazon RDS (Relational Database Service) workloads is the first data protection service for long-term retention of AWS native services. Clumio protects EC2, EBS and RDS for operational recovery, data recovery, and long-term retention, dramatically reducing companies’ costs and security risks as they accelerate to the cloud.

The company has just achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Ready designatio n , which differentiates Clumio as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. Clumio has also distinguished itself as an AWS Partner Network member by earning AWS Storage Competency status, validating the company’s deep domain expertise in core storage categories including backup and recovery.

“We vetted several options and Clumio came out on top as the only solution that could reduce our costs and remove the complexity of managing and protecting data in the cloud. Now we can focus our resources on more strategic initiatives,” said Dennis Yang, CIO at Motion Picture Association. “Clumio’s ability to innovate and deliver is unmatched.”

"We have always taken the necessary precautions to reduce our risk of ransomware attacks across multiple sites, but that often came with a high cost," said Chris Blazejewicz, manager of IT at Lakeside Process Controls. "When I was introduced to Clumio, I saw the value right away. Now we protect Microsoft 365 and VMware with a single service and have a secure air-gap for our backups to protect us from bad actors."

Clumio continues to evolve SaaS backup for the all cloud enterprise with a seamless public cloud backup service that enables companies to get to the cloud faster. The company delivers a unified backup solution that protects public cloud, private cloud and SaaS with a single service for VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, Amazon EC2, Amazon EBS, Amazon RDS and Microsoft 365. This single service provides companies with always-on security, fast, intuitive restores and effortless compliance – along with air-gap data protection that enables recovery from data loss and ransomware. In fact, Clumio is the only “air-gapped” service for protecting public cloud applications outside of customer accounts. The Clumio platform is built in the cloud and for the cloud, providing the agility and scale of the public cloud with a simple, intuitive “as a service” offering. The continually updated platform consolidates operational recovery, backup and compliance requirements -- all with predictable costs and proactive support.

Clumio has marked the following corporate, customer and product-related milestones so far during 2020:

Corporate

Increased employee headcount by 70 percent, to 179 total employees.

Hired more than 50 percent of employee headcount during the pandemic.

Launched the Clumio Research and Development Center in Bengaluru , with plans to tap into local tech talent to double the company workforce in India by the end of 2020.

, with plans to tap into local tech talent to double the company workforce in India by the end of 2020. Launched operations in Canada, meaning Canadian companies – for the first time – have access to a simplified and cost-effective enterprise backup service that provides scale, flexible economics and inherent elasticity, while protecting the data within the borders of Canada.

Customers

Featured new customers include Cole Scott & Kissane (law), Rush Memorial Hospital , Infogix (data governance and management), Lakeside Process Controls, InTown Suites (hospitality), Frogslayer (cloud IT consultancy), and Point Loma Nazarene University.

(law), , (data governance and management), Lakeside Process Controls, (hospitality), (cloud IT consultancy), and Point Loma Nazarene University. Selected by and continuing to gain traction with customers who commend Clumio’s “easy” UI and “set it and forget it” simplicity, as well as proactive customer support that includes automated, continuous, 24/7 real-time monitoring.

Product

Clumio, with the addition of Microsoft 365 to its secure backup as a service, has delivered on its all cloud vision with the first private, public and SaaS enterprise data protection service on a single platform. Now, with Clumio, organizations running Microsoft 365 have a globally consolidated data protection service. Clumio allows Microsoft 365 users to quickly and easily set their backup policies to meet data retention requirements, monitor progress, and easily restore their data at the email, folder, or mailbox level. Future updates include extending support for Microsoft 365 beyond Exchange to OneDrive and SharePoint support later in 2020.

to its secure backup as a service, has delivered on its all cloud vision with the first private, public and SaaS enterprise data protection service on a single platform. Now, with Clumio, organizations running Microsoft 365 have a globally consolidated data protection service. Clumio allows Microsoft 365 users to quickly and easily set their backup policies to meet data retention requirements, monitor progress, and easily restore their data at the email, folder, or mailbox level. Future updates include extending support for Microsoft 365 beyond Exchange to OneDrive and SharePoint support later in 2020. Announced industry’s first data protection service for long-term retention and compliance for Amazon RDS , including a free tier for operational recovery. Clumio now allows customers to address operational recovery, data recovery and long-term retention -- all with a single service. Companies can slash up to 50 percent off their snapshot spend and can stop paying competitors for snapshot orchestration altogether with the free tier in Clumio.

, including a free tier for operational recovery. Clumio now allows customers to address operational recovery, data recovery and long-term retention -- all with a single service. Companies can slash up to 50 percent off their snapshot spend and can stop paying competitors for snapshot orchestration altogether with the free tier in Clumio. Added Rolling Backup Protection for Amazon RDS , a product capability that includes a time-lagged standby copy of an RDS database securely stored in Clumio. The rolling backup is an essential add-on feature that enables administrators to do a full restore from the time-lagged standby copy in the event of a ransomware attack on the database or an account compromise.

, a product capability that includes a time-lagged standby copy of an RDS database securely stored in Clumio. The rolling backup is an essential add-on feature that enables administrators to do a full restore from the time-lagged standby copy in the event of a ransomware attack on the database or an account compromise. Introduced Backup as a Service for AWS EC2/EBS , expanding Clumio’s functionality and flexibility within AWS. Users now have more options to protect their data, including consistent protection at various granularities from EBS to EC2, operational simplicity with unified policies, as well as cost-effective, air-gapped protection at up to 50 percent lower costs compared to AWS snapshots.

, expanding Clumio’s functionality and flexibility within AWS. Users now have more options to protect their data, including consistent protection at various granularities from EBS to EC2, operational simplicity with unified policies, as well as cost-effective, air-gapped protection at up to 50 percent lower costs compared to AWS snapshots. Added Extended Retention and Granular Record Retr ieval for Amazon RDS, a simple, easy-to-use solution to help organizations adhere to regulatory requirements, company policies, and compliance mandates. Clumio helps these companies retain backup data for long durations, ensuring they can easily retrieve the data when needed. Granular backups can be taken weekly, monthly, and yearly and can be retained for seven years.



Partner

Achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) St orage Competency status for enterprise backup solutions. Clumio is one of the youngest companies to earn this designation, recognizing the company’s ability to help customers successfully achieve their storage goals on AWS.

for enterprise backup solutions. Clumio is one of the youngest companies to earn this designation, recognizing the company’s ability to help customers successfully achieve their storage goals on AWS. Earned the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program, validating that Clumio has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments.

Certifications

Earned industry certifications and compliance for ISO 27001, SOC2 Type 1, HIPAA, and PCI/DSS Level 4.



Awards and Accolades

CRN “Emerging Vendors 2020” Award

CRN “Software Defined Data Center 2020” Award

CRN 2020 “Data Center 50” Award

VMworld “Best of Show” Award

VMworld Gold Award in Data Protection

Storage Magazine “Product of the Year” finalist

Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2020 “Best Places to Work”



