Mission Launches Managed Service for AWS Threat Detection & Incident Response

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced the launch of Mission MDR , a fully-managed threat detection and incident response solution delivered by Mission’s team of AWS-certified cloud experts. Mission MDR is powered by Alert Logic’s industry-leading solution with its award-winning technology platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and expert security defenders.



Cloud-based businesses across industries face two primary security challenges: increasingly sophisticated threats that are constantly evolving, and strict compliance standards mandating specific cloud security protocols. However, many organizations without dedicated security resources struggle to ensure that effective protections are in place to quickly identify and proactively respond to threats. With Mission MDR, customers receive a comprehensive and fully-managed security solution that is customized for their unique AWS deployment, industry compliance requirements, and security exposure.

With Mission MDR, customers receive:

30-minute SLAs for identification and notification of all critical security issues. Quick detection and responses to security threats ensure that attackers do not have time to dwell in an organization's network and exfiltrate its most valuable data.





Threat assessment and remediation aligned with best practices and business needs. Alert Logic provides the backbone for comprehensive threat identification and classification. When an anomaly is detected, Mission works closely with the customer to remediate all threats – before they become breaches. Mission also customizes response recommendations that consider the context and goals of each customer.





An intuitive dashboard for complete access to security and threat data. Customers can quickly access vulnerability and validated security incident insights at-a-glance or in as much detail as needed, all designed to simplify security prioritization.





Customized best-practice guidance to existing and evolving threats. Threats evolve quickly, and Mission's team provides prioritized remediation recommendations and best practices.





Threats evolve quickly, and Mission’s team provides prioritized remediation recommendations and best practices. Compliance reporting for PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITECH, NIST, SOC-2, SOX 404, and GDPR. Mission delivers audit-ready compliance reporting for several industry compliance standards.

“By combining the Alert Logic solution and Mission’s hands-on managed security services, Mission MDR will be a powerful managed AWS threat detection and response solution for organizations,” said Dan Webb, VP of Partner Sales and Alliances, Alert Logic. “Leveraging the combined expertise of Mission’s AWS-certified CloudOps team and our highly specialized security analysts, Mission MDR helps ensure AWS environments are continually secure and compliant, enabling customers to unlock the full potential of the AWS Cloud while maintaining cyber resiliency and peace of mind.”

“We built Mission MDR to secure each customer’s AWS environment while also taking into account their unique risk profile, regulatory requirements, and operational objectives,” said Jonathan LaCour, CTO, Mission. “All of our AWS managed services are purpose-built to ensure optimization for performance and alignment with business goals, and Mission MDR is no different. Powered by Alert Logic, businesses are getting a comprehensive AWS threat detection and response solution that will be far more cost effective than adding this level of expertise in-house.”

Businesses can connect with Mission to learn more about the benefits of Mission MDR – including on-demand consultations with AWS-certified solutions architects – at missioncloud.com .

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

