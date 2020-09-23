Pulse Secure Fortifies Secure Access Through McAfee’s Security Innovation Alliance

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure, the leading provider of Zero Trust Secure Access solutions, today announced successful integration and joint compatibility testing with McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO). Through this integration, customers of Pulse Secure Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) Network Access Control solutions can now ensure only compliant endpoints gain access to corporate resources.



In addition, Pulse Secure PPS is fully integrated with McAfee ePO, enabling customers to retrieve valuable endpoint insight ﻿such﻿ as security status including vulnerabilities details, user information, etc. to determine the role of the user or device for network access control.

Pulse Policy Secure offers organizations safe, protected network and cloud access for a diverse user audience over a wide range of devices. With continuous visibility, endpoint, and IOT access control, and automated threat mitigation, customers can implement a “comply to connect” strategy to fortify their security posture and to support compliance and zero trust requisites.

“Cybersecurity is more effective when controls are integrated, making it essential that vendors work together to ensure that critical threat and contextual data flows seamlessly across solutions to help organizations make better informed secure access decisions and to automate mitigation,” said Alex Thurber, chief revenue officer for Pulse Secure.

“We have worked with McAfee at a technical level to create a smooth integration capability that ensures our joint customers gain tangible benefits by deploying our technologies together to improve secure access in support of Zero Trust.”

Joint Solution Benefits:

Enhance security and compliance - Enable customers to make sure only compliant endpoints can access corporate resources. This includes ensuring the ePO agent is installed and running properly.

- Enable customers to make sure only compliant endpoints can access corporate resources. This includes ensuring the ePO agent is installed and running properly. Rapid threat response - If ePO detects any compromised devices, it can send alerts to PPS where an administrator or automated policy can isolate or quarantine the endpoint from the network and reduce the threat surface.

- If ePO detects any compromised devices, it can send alerts to PPS where an administrator or automated policy can isolate or quarantine the endpoint from the network and reduce the threat surface. Security orchestration - PPS can now invoke McAfee ePO to provide endpoint remediation capabilities such as installation and updates of antivirus agent software to meet security posture before connection.



“A key goal behind the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance program is to accelerate the development of interoperable security products and simplify the integration of those products with complex customer environments,” said Javed Hasan, global head of enterprise products strategy and alliances, McAfee.

“We’re thrilled to see Pulse Secure leverage McAfee’s investment in its security risk management platform and extend this value to Pulse secure customers. Benefits of our joint solution include reduced operational costs, greater protection and improved compliance.”

Mutual customers and partners can learn more about the McAfee, Pulse Secure integration by visiting https://www.pulsesecure.net/partner/mcafee/.

