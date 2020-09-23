Eclipse Gaming Announces HQ Relocation to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Gaming Systems, LLC is excited to announce a relocation and expansion of its global corporate headquarters in Gwinnett County, Georgia. With a core focus on the Native American gaming market, Eclipse Gaming designs top performing games and innovative solutions that drive deeper player engagement with memorable gaming experiences.



“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint in Atlanta and Gwinnett County. Eclipse Gaming is a rapidly evolving company and our success is due to our most important asset – our people. I believe Georgia combines exceptional logistical efficiencies with remarkable talent and educational institutions that provide rich STEAM programs. This allows us to continue creating a robust network of talented visionaries,” said Eclipse Gaming CEO Tim Minard. “With our expansion we have transformed our space into what our company embodies – innovation, collaboration and creativity. We are able to continue growing as an emerging leader in the gaming industry and Go Beyond the Game by delivering a variety of entertaining products that provide powerful results for our customers.”

Eclipse Gaming has relocated their Duluth office to 2236 Northmont Parkway, increasing their square-footage by seven-fold, allowing for the consolidation of warehouse facilities and company operations. This has created a more effective, efficient and exciting work environment.

“The relocation of our headquarters in Georgia positions us for rapid growth. We have built from the ground up a world class production facility, leading software platforms and a space that captures our culture,” said Tim Minard.

The company’s future growth achievements are already starting to be realized. The last three months have yielded an increase in new customers correlating with the release of two new gaming cabinets and nine new game titles.

Eclipse Gaming is dedicated to developing and strengthening its business with the best and brightest individuals in the state. Those interested in pursuing a career at Eclipse Gaming may do so at www.eclipsegamingsystems.com/about-us/careers

ABOUT ECLIPSE GAMING

With a core focus on the Native American gaming market, Eclipse Gaming develops best-in-class products that drive deeper player engagement and powerful results that Go Beyond the Game.

Eclipse Gaming, headquartered in Duluth, Ga., is composed of a diverse mix of innovative and passionate trailblazers with extensive experience in the casino gaming, technology and entertainment sectors. They are a fast growing, agile company with an experienced leadership team that is commitment to making an impact. For more information, visit: www.eclipsegamingsystems.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e02486f9-ac80-4600-9b3d-2f74591a36f7

For Further Information Taylor Sanderson, Marketing Manager Eclipse Gaming T: 470.554.7554 taylor.sanderson@eclipsegamingsystems.com www.eclipsegamingsystems.com