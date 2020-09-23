FactSet Garners 26 Awards in 2020

/EIN News/ -- Industry honors FactSet for excellence across the entire investment workflow



NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, is finishing its fiscal year with high recognition from the industry.

Honors covered every aspect of FactSet’s business, from data and market research to trading, risk management, portfolio analytics, and reporting. Highlights include Buy-Side Market Risk Management Product of the Year from the Risk.net Markets Technology Awards; Best EMS from the Markets Media Markets Choice Awards; Best Client Reporting Solution from the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards; Best Technology Provider, Client Portals, from the Wealthmanagement.com Awards; and Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side, Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side, and Best Buy-Side Data Analytics Tool from various awards organized by Waters Technology.

“We are proud of how well we support clients at every stage of the investment workflow,” said Phil Snow, CEO, FactSet. “Our team members work incredibly hard to develop products and solutions that drive innovation and efficiency while expanding the universe of knowledge clients can depend on. The awards we have received in our fiscal 2020 are a clear reflection of their success.”

The full list of awards FactSet won in fiscal 2020 is:

A-Team Data Management Insight Awards 2019 – Best Big Data Analytics Solutions Provider

A-Team RegTech Insight Awards 2020 – Best Research Management Solution for MiFID II

Africa Global Funds Service Provider Awards 2019 – Best Research and Data Provider, Capital Markets

Aite Group – Best-in-Class Reporting Platform

American Financial Technology Awards 2019 – Best New Technology Introduced over the last 12 Months

API World – Top 300 API Innovators 2019

Asian Private Banker Technology Awards 2019 – Best Market Data Solution

Chartis RiskTech 100 2020 – Ranking List #21

FTF News Technology Innovation Awards 2020 – Best Client Reporting Solution

Fund Intelligence Tech & WSL Awards 2020 – Best Data Provider, Equities

Markets Media Markets Choice Awards 2020 – Best EMS

MENA Fund Manager Awards 2020 – Best Overall Software Provider

Private Equity Wire USA Awards 2019 – Best Risk Management Software Provider

Risk.net Markets Technology Awards 2020 – Buy-side Market Risk Management Product of the Year

Risk.net Markets Technology Awards 2020 – Buy-Side Trading System of the Year

The Trade 2019 EMS Survey – Standout Performer

The TRADE Leaders in Trading 2019 – EMS Best Product Consistency

The TRADE Leaders in Trading 2019 – EMS Overall Outperformer

Waters Buy-Side Technology Awards 2019 – Best Buy-Side Data Analytics Tool

Waters Buy-Side Technology Awards 2019 – Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side

Waters Rankings 2020 – Best Alternative Data Provider

Waters Rankings 2020 – Best Reporting System Provider

Waters Sell-Side Technology Awards 2020 – Best Data Provider to the Sell Side

Waters Technology Asia Awards 2020 -- Best Data Analytics Solution

WealthBriefing Asia Awards 2020 – Best Client Reporting Solution

Wealthmanagement.com Awards 2020 – Best Technology Provider, Client Portals

For more information, please visit: https://www.factset.com/company/awards .

About FactSet

FactSet® (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 131,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com . Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .













FactSet Media Jennifer Berlin +1 617 330 4122 jennifer.berlin@factset.com Media & Investor Relations Contact: Rima Hyder +1 857.265.7523 rima.hyder@factset.com