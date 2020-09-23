Opera redefines browser sync by making it easier than ever to synchronize its PC and Android versions

Opera browsers remove the hassle of managing your logins, notes, passwords and files

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] is releasing new versions of its Android and desktop browsers today. The release is happening in parallel to celebrate the completely redesigned sync capabilities between the browsers. Opera for Android is reaching version 60 and Opera for desktop version 71.



The new version of Opera’s flagship browser for Android is shipping with a completely redesigned Sync feature that uses a QR-code scan to establish a connection between Opera on an Android device and the Opera desktop browser on Windows, MacOS or Linux.

The Opera browser for Android also comes with the popular Flow feature known from Opera Touch, and the new Suggested Sites feature on the homepage.

Meanwhile, the newest Opera desktop browser comes with the useful Easy Files feature. When attaching files in the Opera browser, Easy Files presents the users’ most recently downloaded files in a visual form, helping them select the desired files quickly, without having to search through folders or to remember the files’ names.

Sync without email and password login

In the new version of Opera for Android, Opera removes many of the traditional hurdles associated with syncing devices: the need to remember various lengthy logins and passwords. Users can now navigate to opera.com/connect on their computer or tablet and scan the QR code displayed there with the QR-code reader in Opera for Android.

The Sync feature will then synchronize all their passwords, bookmarks, speed dials, typed browsing history and open tabs, as well as the newly-integrated Flow. Flow makes it possible for users to share files, links, YouTube videos, photos, and personal notes with themselves, between their Opera mobile and desktop browsers.

