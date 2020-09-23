Marathon Patent Group Engages Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), has appointed Gateway Investor Relations (“Gateway”), a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the company.



Gateway is a strategic financial communications firm specializing in advising public companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Founded in 1999, the firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications, and investor outreach. The firm is also specifically experienced in helping technology companies access and effectively navigate the U.S. capital markets.

“As one of the only Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency mining companies in the U.S., Marathon is uniquely positioned to offer investors a familiar, trusted, and transparent means of gaining exposure to Bitcoin,” said Merrick Okamoto, Marathon’s chief executive officer. “Over the past few months, we’ve completely transformed the business by substantially improving our financial position and establishing a consistent supply of the best miners available by entering into an agreement to purchase 10,500 S-19 Pro Miners from Bitmain. As a result, we are on track to become one of the largest Bitcoin miners in North America, representing approximately 1.2% of the global hashrate. With a clear path to scaling efficiently and a growing appetite among the investment community for exposure to our industry, we believe it is an opportune time to engage Gateway to help us proactively evangelize the Marathon story amongst the U.S investment community.”

Gateway will work closely with Marathon management to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program. Gateway will also assist in organizing non-deal roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences (including the Gateway Conference) for Marathon management over the next 12 months.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com or follow the firm on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Notice

Investing in Marathon’s securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. If any of these risks were to occur, Marathon’s business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of the Company’s securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties Marathon describes are not the only ones facing the Company. Additional risks not presently known to Marathon or that Marathon currently deems immaterial may also impair business operations. In addition, the Company’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Future changes in network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may also materially affect the future performance of Marathon's production of Bitcoin.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Marathon Patent Group Company Contact:

Jason Assad

Telephone: 678-570-6791

Email: Jason@marathonpg.com

Marathon Patent Group Investor Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher

Telephone: 949-574-3860

Email: MARA@gatewayir.com