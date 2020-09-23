CommAgility’s Robust LTE Software Selected by EUCAST for South Korea’s Public Safety Network

/EIN News/ -- Loughborough, UK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommAgility , a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT ), announced today that its 4G LTE software has been integrated by EUCAST in South Korea’s public safety network, a project led by the country’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety, due to its proven robustness and reliability. The Korean network will include more than 4,000 fixed base stations with a fully redundant network core and operation’s center and is expected to be rolled out during 2020 for nationwide operation in 2021. With its high data capacity, the network will enable video, audio, and high-resolution images to be sent during an emergency.

“CommAgility’s software is critical to the reliability and performance of the public safety network,” says Jaehyeong Kim, CEO at EUCAST. “We selected CommAgility’s LTE solutions due to their high quality and robustness, as well as the company’s expert support, and we look forward to developing additional specialized 5G systems with them.”

“EUCAST has a strong reputation for building top-grade small cell products, with the performance and features needed for a variety of applications,” says Edward Young, CommAgility's Vice President and General Manager. “We are excited to continue supplying EUCAST with new software that is backed by our extensive experience in 4G for their product portfolio. Our LTE PHY is part of our range of hardware, software, and reference designs for both LTE and 5G.”

EUCAST, a Korean wireless broadband equipment developer, has licensed CommAgility’s LTE physical layer (PHY) software, which it has used in a range of small cell products. Building on their longstanding relationship, EUCAST and CommAgility are now discussing plans for working together on 5G-based solutions.

CommAgility’s LTE PHY is a complete LTE physical layer for small cells on SDR, DSP, and ASIC platforms, and is used and proven by Tier 1 equipment vendors. It is based on a modular architecture and flexible interfaces to enable fast porting and easy adaptation, and CommAgility can modify the PHY for customers’ specific requirements. The PHY benefits from CommAgility’s experience in high performance algorithms for multi-antenna systems, enabling efficient spectrum usage and maximum data throughput.

About EUCAST

Based in Korea, EUCAST is a leading force in broadband wireless access technology. Its solutions have been used for more than 10 years of commercial operation. The company provides end-to-end 4G wireless access solutions, comprised of base stations, control servers and gateway, core network and customer management systems, and user devices. See www.eu-cast.com

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.



Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com . Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

