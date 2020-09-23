Kane Biotech Appoints New Advisor

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (“Company,” “Kane Biotech”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Harbor Access LLC (“Harbor Access”), an investor relations advisory firm with offices in Canada and the United States.



Harbor Access will provide external Investor Relations services to Kane Biotech in addition to investor outreach throughout North America and Europe. The initial term of the contract will be for four months with a monthly retainer of $8,500 USD.

“We are excited to work with Marc, Ray and the entire Kane Biotech team to build upon their notable accomplishments to date, and look towards refreshing their Investor Relations program. As the company approaches a number of major inflection points, we feel that their story will resonate to a much larger investor audience. Part of our role will be to expand the messaging associated with each of Kane’s commercialization vehicles that are in the process of being created. Our network includes investors based in the US, Canada and Europe and we are very keen to get Kane Biotech management in front of these investors, albeit virtually,” stated Jonathan Paterson, Managing Partner, Harbor Access.

“I am looking forward to working with the Harbor Access team and developing a “Best in Class” Investor Relations program. A key aspect that interested us in Harbor Access is their measured approach to messaging coupled with their investor network. As we expand our investment outreach to beyond Canada; focusing on US and European based investors, Jonathan and his team have the network to support our international efforts,” explained Marc Edwards, CEO, Kane Biotech.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (52 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, silkstem™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE” and on OTCQB Markets under the symbol “KNBIF".

About Harbor Access

Harbor Access represents and advises micro to mega market cap companies. The Company has a measured approach to creating a capital market communications program, which helps optimize their clients’ visibility. Harbor Access brings extensive global experience and professionalism to each client and customizes every solution to meet their clients’ goals.

For more information about Harbor Access, please visit www.harboraccessllc.com

