Xignite Wins Best Real-Time Market Data Initiative at Inside Market Data & Inside Reference Data Awards

SAN MATEO, CA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xignite, Inc., a provider of market data distribution and management solutions for financial services and technology companies, today announced it won the Best Real-Time Market Data Initiative at the Inside Market Data & Inside Reference Data Awards.

A longtime leader in the market data cloud space, Xignite provides financial data through its innovative cloud APIs, which are developer-friendly, reliable and endlessly scalable. Xignite data is normalized and ready-to-use, eliminating common pain points with legacy providers, while maintaining global coverage and institutional quality.

This award recognized Xignite’s work with SoFi, a leading digital personal finance company. In 2019, SoFi launched SoFi Invest, a free consumer investing service, and enlisted Xignite to power the entire platform, from its robo-advisor capabilities, to financial newsfeed, to real-time market alerts and curated stock list. SoFi has identified a number of ways in which these key features are driving member engagement – for example, 10% of users who receive a market alert make a trade within an hour. For more details on this collaboration, download the case study HERE.

“We are honored to be recognized for Best Real-Time Market Data Initiative. Xignite was the first to bring market data to the cloud, and we have continued to innovate and point the way to the future of this unique subset of the industry,” said Stephane Dubois, CEO and Founder of Xignite. “The SoFi collaboration is a great example of how a firm can leverage our diverse range of APIs to build an all-encompassing platform and scale it rapidly. As we look to the future, we will continue to serve our clients through transformative offerings, including our suite of Xiginite Enterprise Microservices, which we announced in July.”

The Inside Market Data & Inside Reference Data Awards are held by WatersTechnology and recognize industry excellence within market data, reference data and enterprise data management. The award ceremony took place during the publication’s Innovation Exchange held virtually from September 9 to September 22.

This is the latest honor in what has been a fruitful year for Xignite on the awards circuit. In the spring, the firm was named a SIIA CODiE Awards finalist and included on the WealthTech 100 list.

About Xignite

Xignite has been disrupting the financial and market data industry from its Silicon Valley headquarters since 2006 when it introduced the first commercial REST API. Since then, Xignite has been continually refining its technology to help fintech and financial institutions get the most value from their data. Today, more than 700 clients access over 500 cloud-native APIs and leverage a suite of specialized microservices to build efficient and cost-effective enterprise data management solutions. Visit http://www.xignite.com or follow on Twitter @xignite

About the Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards

The annual Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards, now in their 17th year, play a key role in WatersTechnology’s awards program, and are the only awards that feature a mix of call-for-entry categories determined by a panel of judges and categories compiled by WatersTechnology’s journalists and voted on by the brand’s readership. This year’s awards featured 32 categories in total: 21 call-for-entry categories, 10 journalist-compiled categories, and a hall of fame (lifetime achievement) award.

