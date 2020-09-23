WGAMES Pushes Social Gaming Innovation with Jackpot Planet

Jackpot Planet raises the bar for in-game experiences with social casino and slot games apps

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, leading social and casual games company WGAMES announced the availability of Jackpot Planet, a new social casino and slot games app that leverage technologies including machine learning, artificial intelligence and the Google Maps API to create the first immersive experience of its kind in the gaming genre.



Within the competitive social casino vertical, the gaming industry has seen less aggressive growth and innovation in recent years than other genres. Jackpot Planet has pushed this boundary by leveraging technology in a new way to deliver deep personalization to its players. In this way, WGAMES has created different ways to engage players, and provided a strong platform for players to engage with each other. The result is a richer player experience that leads to strong player retention. In addition to the efforts towards retention increase, the team has been working on various distribution sampling and transfer learning methods that led to a significant elevation in conversion rates.

“The innovation within Jackpot Planet comes from our commitment to using deep personalization to create better, more immersive experiences in social gaming and slot games,” said Daniel Kajouie, CEO and founder of WGAMES. “The industry mindset has been limited as to what the possibilities are within gaming when you integrate different technologies like Google Maps, AI and more. We are excited to introduce new game mechanics. Jackpot Planet showcases how much wider this universe is and how the WGAMES team continues to push the envelope to produce engaging content and encourage outside of the box thinking to facilitate growth in our genre.”

Within Jackpot Planet, casino players can take their own custom slots journey from coast to coast, exploring the United States while simultaneously collecting gaming bonuses. This “journey” feature allows players to start their gaming journeys with their true geographic location and then travel around North America, bringing a truly differentiated experience that has not been previously achieved with other social casino games. This journey feature leverages accurate maps technology through a partnership with Google Maps. Each player’s journey is unique, and players will organically interact with other players in other physical regions as they progress through the game. Jackpot Planet further personalizes the experience by using collaborative and content-based filtering systems utilizing player and game similarity, and dynamically place in-game challenges based on an individual's play and starting location. This personalized experience will continue to deepen within Jackpot Planet as the game evolves with future feature sets.

Additionally, the social casino app features more than 100 slots games including unique slots tournaments. A “clans” feature also allows casino players to join or create groups and play for control over regions within the game, allowing even more opportunity for strong interactions between players and gaming communities to form.

Jackpot Planet is available to download now for free on Google Play .

About WGAMES

Founded in 2017, WGAMES is based in Toronto, Canada. WGAMES’ mobile apps provide users with a unique and deeply personalized gaming experience that cannot be found within any additional gaming titles in the same genre. We continue to strive to produce engaging content and encourage outside of the box thinking to facilitate growth. Stay connected and visit www.WGAMES.com .

Media Contact

Kim Brosowsky, Karbo Communications for WGAMES

(415) 598-8814

WGAMES@karbocom.com