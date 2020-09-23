Tyton Partners Launches Center for Higher Education Transformation

Expanded Team to Offer Advisory Services that Address Critical Opportunities Facing Higher Education Institutions

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colleges and universities are experiencing never-before-seen levels of change, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher education institutions of all types and sizes face a barrage of pressures to improve outcomes and sustainability despite a declining and evolving student population. Tyton Partners has launched its Center for Higher Education Transformation and added two seasoned executives with deep experience in the field to support institutional leadership teams as they face strategic choices of lasting impact.



Michael Goldstein, Managing Director, will be working in both the investment banking and strategy consulting practices as a co-creator of the Center. He has a distinguished career spanning more than forty years in the postsecondary education sector. A former university administrator and recipient of multiple awards for innovation in higher education, Goldstein was the founder and senior counsel of the Higher Education Practice at Cooley LLP before joining Tyton Partners.

Greg Finkelstein, Senior Advisor, will also be working across Tyton Partners’ investment banking and strategy consulting practices at the intersection of institutional strategy development, the online education market, and innovative partnership models. Finkelstein was formerly the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at Zovio, an education technology services company and also served as Managing Director and Senior Vice President for Wiley Education Services.

In the past two years, Tyton Partners has completed scores of transactions and strategy engagements in higher education while supporting a very diverse client base across the entire education ecosystem. The Center for Higher Education Transformation applies this expertise with greater focus and creativity for institutions with service offerings that enable mergers and affiliations, revenue growth and diversification, transformative partnerships and capital access.

“We are pleased to bring Mike and Greg onboard to share their expertise with our clients,” said Gates Bryant, Partner at Tyton Partners. “They join our knowledgeable team of advisors who are at the forefront of helping higher education institutions navigate uncharted waters.”

“The Center reflects an example of what we set out to offer the field when we launched the Tyton platform,” noted Tyton Partners co-founder Chris Curran. “Marry unparalleled domain expertise and differentiated service capabilities drawing on banking, consulting, and operating acumen to help institutions, as well as other organizations and investors, to catalyze and accelerate positive transformation.”

Learn more about Tyton's Center for Higher Education Transformation at www.tytonpartners.com

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge sector. The firm has offices in Boston and Stamford (CT), and an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients’ aspirations a reality and catalyze innovation in the sector. For more information visit www.tytonpartners.com or follow us @tytonpartners.

