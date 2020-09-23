Duff & Phelps Achieves Premier Partnership Status in the Onit Strategic Alliances Program

Status Reflects a Well-Established Alliance Between the Companies, Spanning Multiple Countries, Solutions and Industries

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that Duff & Phelps has reached the Premier status of the Onit Strategic Alliances program. Duff & Phelps has been a trusted Onit partner since 2017, having worked on more than 20 projects in the U.S. and Europe across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, insurance, high-tech, oil and gas, manufacturing and more.



Duff & Phelps also holds the distinction of having numerous Level 4 Onit-certified resources on staff. To qualify for Level 4, a technical developer, project manager or business analyst must accrue 2,000 hours of implementation experience for the Onit platform Apptitude or its enterprise legal management or contract lifecycle management solutions.

“Duff & Phelps has exceptional depth and breadth of experience. It has worked with Onit and corporate legal departments across all of our solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and our custom Apptitude workflow solutions. Our partnership is truly global, spanning clients in multiple industries in the U.S., Europe and beyond. I look forward to continuing to work side by side with Duff & Phelps to meet the needs of our joint clients and ensure their success,” commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO of Onit.

“As a global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients, we must work with flexible, scalable and innovative technology to enable our clients’ successes,” said Tim Strong, managing director of legal operations, and Nadine Stuttle, managing director of EMEA, both of Duff & Phelps. “We’re excited to be a Premier partner.”

The Onit Strategic Alliances program includes an experienced and trusted team that offers tangible results through a robust ecosystem of partners to meet clients’ needs. Whether using custom Onit solutions, matter management, e-billing, contract lifecycle management or any Onit product offerings, the Strategic Alliances team has established relationships with industry-leading providers to help Onit clients realize the highest value from their Onit implementation. For more information about the types of organizations that Onit partners with, visit https://www.onit.com/about/strategic-alliances/.

About Duff & Phelps

Duff & Phelps is a global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, investigations, disputes, cybersecurity, compliance and regulatory matters and other governance-related issues. They work with clients across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations and people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, the firm has nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

