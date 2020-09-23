Second Life Mac Expands Enterprise Device Lifecycle Capabilities

Experts Discuss Lifecycle Lessons for Schools and Businesses at Jamf Nation User Conference, October 1 at 1 pm CT

SKOKIE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac, the leading Apple buyback company for schools and businesses, announced the expansion of its enterprise capabilities, including the hiring of two industry veterans and the launch of a new dashboard that will give businesses greater control and visibility into device lifecycles for distributed workforces.



“There is tremendous opportunity for Second Life Mac to provide a crucial service to enterprises that are struggling to manage device lifecycles, especially now that employees are working from home,” said Scott Pauga, CEO of Second Life Mac. “Our enterprise business has been growing rapidly, and we’ve made investments in people and solutions to scale further.”

The company announced the addition of Ryan Egan as director of enterprise, and Nate Poynter as director of technology.

Egan will lead enterprise procurement, working with businesses to provide creative IT asset disposition solutions that add value through the sellback of used Apple devices. He spent nearly seven years at Apple Inc. helping organizations manage their technology assets, and led the enterprise Apple buyback program for a North American ITAD company.

Poynter is building IT solutions that will help enterprises turn in devices easily, securely and efficiently. Prior to joining Second Life Mac, he co-founded and was the chief technology officer of Mobile reCell, an integrated solution for mobile device recovery.

Second Life Mac will unveil its enterprise dashboard at JNUC 2020, where the company is the lead sponsor of the conference. The dashboard solves the challenges associated with securely and transparently taking back aging devices from employees located around the globe. Through the enterprise dashboard, asset managers can automatically send employees with aging devices a box and packing materials with a pre-paid postage label. Employees package their devices and ship them. When shipping labels are scanned by the shipping company picking up the packages, the mobile device management (MDM) solution wipes all sensitive data, eliminating the risk of data being accessed unlawfully. Shipments are visible to asset managers via the dashboard, where they can track the realtime global chain of custody of all devices being refreshed, and can access data destruction certificates for each device.

“The enterprise dashboard has been a game changer for asset managers, who haven’t had a secure and transparent way to coordinate the return of devices located around the world,” said Pauga.

Ryan Egan, along with Craig Melissare, director of procurement at Second Life Mac, will host a session at JNUC titled “5 lessons from 2020 for IT directors and asset managers.” The session will take place on October 1 at 1pm CT. JNUC 2020 is virtual this year and registration is free.

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac is disrupting the device buyback industry by coupling the best Apple lifecycle expertise with outstanding customer service, start to finish custody of devices, and the most transparent process. The used devices Second Life Mac procures from schools and businesses are refurbished, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. Headquartered in Skokie, Ill., the company is an Entrepreneur 360 winner, and has been awarded for its innovation by EdTech Digest and Tech & Learning. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

