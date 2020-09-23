Recruiting Enablement Technology Leader Oleeo Reports Triple-Digit Growth for Most Recent Fiscal Year

Lauded for Advances in Artificial Intelligence, Oleeo Helps Companies Source, Engage and Hire Qualified Talent

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oleeo , the pioneer in Recruiting Enablement, today shared details of its recent momentum, which included a 284 percent increase in recurring revenue during the company’s fiscal year ending July 31.



Founder and CEO Charles Hipps commented, “Today’s employers understand that recruiting and hiring are constantly evolving, and as such, organizations need solutions that allow their teams to respond and react accordingly. The COVID-19 pandemic has only reinforced this, while the call for diversity, equity and inclusion has many organizations reconsidering how they approach hiring altogether. Oleeo, with the introduction of our Recruiting Enablement platform , is making it possible for employers to achieve these goals and remain agile.”

A recent report from Brandon Hall Group echoed Hipps, noting, “Oleeo is meeting a business need. They were already structured this way before the COVID epidemic and had already identified the changing business needs of trying to get more done with less in terms of recruitment and making sure there was a direct ROI.”

New Features, Benefits & Resources

Since announcing its corporate privatization last fall, Oleeo has focused on accelerating its artificial intelligence (AI) technology innovations, resulting in the release of the company’s Recruiting Enablement platform. Oleeo Recruiting Enablement uses automation and AI to reduce the recruiting workload and streamline processes while enabling companies to achieve diversity goals . The solution includes:

Intelligent Writing, a capability that helps recruiters de-gender job postings by identifying gender-biased words and suggesting replacements.





Intelligent Selection, a machine learning functionality that leverages historic data and advanced analytics to automatically score candidates for selection, while removing bias from the equation.





Diversity Insights, an “out of the box” solution that provides pre-built metrics, analytics and visualizations, answering best practice questions about diversity in recruiting.

The report from Brandon Hall Group found, “Oleeo also has diversity throughout their product – not just as a standalone – but rather built-in. D&I implementation is backed up by Brandon Hall Group’s research as a best practice to understanding the entire employee lifecycle and supporting the overall growth of the organization.”

Awards and Accolades

As a result of the company’s commitment to innovation, Oleeo continues to attract attention from across the industry. HR technology analyst firm, HRExaminer, named Oleeo to its 2020 Watchlist of Intelligent Tools, based on evaluations, interviews and demos of the company’s Intelligent Selection functionality. The report cited Oleeo for being one of the companies “pushing the edges of what’s possible.”

In addition, Oleeo CEO Charles Hipps was named one of TAtech’s 100 Most Influential TA Thought Leaders, celebrating those who are “setting the agenda for innovation and understanding” in the talent acquisition space. Hipps appears as part of the list’s first 25 selectees .

Hipps concluded, “It's an honor to be recognized as both a thought leader and an organization, despite the challenges of 2020. We are working hard to offer employers the tools they need to succeed during these times and beyond."

About Oleeo

Oleeo is a pioneer and innovator in Recruiting Enablement solutions. With automation and intelligence built-in, the Oleeo Recruiting Enablement platform helps companies discover unlimited sourcing potential to attract, engage, and hire amazing and diverse teams that change the world for the better. Delivering solutions to over 400 organizations, including many of the world's top employers, Oleeo provides the most complete recruiting solutions, along with unrivaled customer service and expertise.

Visit www.oleeo.com .

Media Contact: Jeanne Achille jeanne@devonpr.com +1-732-706-0123 x 700