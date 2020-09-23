DCS Launches Program To Help Make Facilities Clean and Safe during COVID-19

The program includes a customized risk-based assessmentdetailed cleaning and sanitization specifications

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Global, (DCS) has launched its new program to help take the guesswork and risk out of cleaning and sanitization for COVID-19. The CLEAN and SAFE © program provides a detailed set of specifications and standards to guide effective cleaning-for-health during the pandemic.

“This was a major gap in the marketplace,” said Randy Burke President & CEO. “Facility managers are reporting rising costs despite low occupancy rates. Cleaning processes are all over the map, and while some of them are good, your cleaners can also increase the risk of spreading the virus with improper processes or tools. Clean and safe provides a site-specific, risk-based approach to cleaning and sanitizing your facility. We help reduce the risk of surface transmission, using industry best practices and cost-effective protocols.”

Although surface transmission is not thought to be the primary means of contacting the virus, public health authorities including the CDC and Public Health Agency of Canada recommend increased cleaning and sanitization of common touchpoints in offices and schools.

The CLEAN and SAFE © program can be customized for facilities, providing answers to the who, what, where, when and how of cleaning and sanitization. CLEAN and SAFE © has been designed to complement other pandemic programs like GBAC STAR™ accreditation.

The program has been tested in commercial office space and retail facilities and has just been introduced to the education market. The process uses a risk-based approach which incorporates building occupancy, traffic patterns and high-risk populations. The CLEAN and SAFE © program includes:

A brief interview with facility management to understand the situation and cleaning issues. This includes an inventory and classification of room and surface types, current cleaning protocols/specifications, work loading, communications, and reporting

COVID-19 protocols with cleaning instructions for use in an updated program service agreement. This includes performance-based tasks and procedures, visual and cleaning-for-health specifications and standards, and recommendations for generic products and equipment

Cleaning service transition support, ensuring service providers understand the requirements of the new cleaning program

Contract commissioning to support a smooth transition service either with a new or existing vendor.

In addition, DCS provides a number of enhanced services including:

Communications support for stakeholders. DCS can provide support with messaging on the steps organizations are taking to keep their facilities clean and safe.

Complete RFP services or current contract analysis, including an update of the current contract to include best practices for COVID-19 cleaning/sanitization and performance-based metrics to manage costs.

Follow-up auditing and inspection services with testing for visual cleaning effectiveness using numerical industry grading. DCS also employs UV marking, ATP, and Pathfinder (visual) technology to test for organic and biomass contamination. Although not specific to the virus, these help verify the effectiveness of your cleaning-for-health program.

DCS also has a generic set of CLEAN and SAFE© specifications which can be used by sophisticated clients to augment existing cleaning for health programs.

About DCS

DCS has been Canada’s trusted independent advisor on cleaning issues for over 20 years. We take the worry out of cleaning. DCS supports organizations in commercial real estate, education, transportation, and the public sector. We understand our client’s pain points and provide practical, cost effective solutions. Our values are honesty, integrity, fairness, transparency, and respect.

DCS has extensive experience with pandemic scenarios, having built on our experience with effective cleaning strategies during the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) pandemic in 2003. In February, 2020, BOMA Canada approached DCS to sponsor and update their 2020 pandemic handbook. DCS is also active on a number of industry panels, writing thought pieces and providing advice to property and facility managers on cleaning for COVID-19.

For further information on CLEAN and SAFE© click here or visit http://dcsglobalenterprise.com/.

For media inquiries contact Danielle McKay, Marketing & Media Executive at danielle@marigoldpr.com or 905-808-7230.

Danielle Marigold Marketing & PR 905-808-7230 danielle@marigoldpr.com