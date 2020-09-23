Alpha Sigma Capital Partners with SumZero to Provide Cryptocurrency Research

Alpha Sigma Capital’s Research, profile, and return statistics are now available to over 300 fund allocators on the SumZero platform

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a pioneering digital asset fund investing in emerging cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies has partnered with SumZero, the world's largest community of investment professionals working with the industry’s most prominent hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity funds, and asset allocators to provide proprietary research on the platform.

SumZero provides direct access to thousands of proprietary investment reports sourced directly from professional buy-side members and fosters on-going communication within the network. SumZero was founded by Divya Narendra (former co-founder of ConnectU) with the intent of changing the way professional investors share information, connect with like-minded managers, apply for open positions at member firms, and showcase themselves to prospective allocators.



Divya Narendra, CEO of SumZero commented, “The site is a reciprocity-based platform, meaning that members are required to share certain pieces of information in order to draw from the intellectual product of thousands of fellow SumZero members.”



Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors and Managing Partner of Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP said, “SumZero has created the perfect platform to share research and investment ideas with other investment professionals. We’re excited to provide our research reports on blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets to the community.”



In addition to accessing highly-differentiated investment research, the platform further enables members to build a track record, expand their networks in highly-relevant places, and identify further professional opportunities within the industry. SumZero offers several ancillary services in support of our research platform. These services include capital introductions, buy-side career placement, media placement, and more.



About Alpha Sigma Capital



Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund.

About SumZero



SumZero is the world's largest community of investment professionals working with the industry’s most prominent hedge funds, mutual funds and private equity funds. With more than 16,000 pre-screened professionals collaborating on a fully transparent platform, SumZero provides direct access to thousands of proprietary investment reports every year and fosters on-going communication within the network.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.



