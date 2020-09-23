Morpheus attains International Hotel & Property Award 2020

Winner of the Hotel Over 200 Rooms Asia Pacific category

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts and Entertainment announces Morpheus at City of Dreams Macau has garnered an International Hotel & Property Award 2020 as winner of the Hotel Over 200 Rooms, Asia Pacific category. Mr. David Sisk, Melco’s Chief Operating Officer, Macau Resorts, and Property President, City of Dreams Macau, said, “It is an honor for Morpheus to be recognized by professionals of the design industry as a winner of the International Hotel & Property Awards 2020. We thank our Morpheus project partners for helping us realize our unique and innovative vision, and for our colleagues’ commitment to creating equally memorable service experiences for guests from within the celebrated architectural masterpiece.”



Morpheus’ latest achievement follows becoming the world’s first and only establishment to attain Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star Awards across its entire facilities, including hotel, spa and dining facilities only after a year of its grand opening. Earlier this year, Morpheus Spa was honored as 2020 FTG ‘Spa of the Year’. In August 2018 and only two months after its official opening, the USD1.1 billion ultra-luxury hotel was hailed as one of the World’s Greatest Places by TIME Magazine. Furthermore, Morpheus was recently named Best New Hotel in Macao at the 13th Annual TTG China Travel Awards 2020. Morpheus has attained further notable global architectural and design accolades. In June 2019, Morpheus became the first in Macau to win the prestigious Prix Versailles award. Morpheus was also named Building of the Year 2019 by ArchDaily, and Best Hotel Architecture Macau & Best New Hotel Construction & Design in Macau at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2019.

The International Hotel & Property Awards are hosted by British interior design magazine design et al. Shortlisted hotels and properties from Europe, Asia Pacific, Americas & Caribbean and Africas & Gulf States are presented online, and voting is open to industry professionals as well as design et al readers, clients and customers. This year, the award voting system enabled close to 16,000 global industry professionals to individually acknowledge, consider and finally vote for the shortlisted nominees.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

