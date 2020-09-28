New Dash Cam to Make Your Trips Funnier: DDPAI Mola N3 Dash Cam on sale now
The much awaited DDPAI Mola N3 Dash Cam has finally gone on sale worldwide.LONDON, UK, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the popularization of private cars, the number of cars is increasing sharply. Cars can be seen everywhere on roads, trails, parking places. In order to facilitate and quickly resolve disputes, the driving recorders that can record the entire journey have gradually become the new favorites of drivers. It has to be said that the recorder has become a must-have on-board electrical appliance for vehicles.
Among the products currently on the market, the DDPai Mola N3 Dash Cam, with great quality and good reputation, has come out of our field of vision. Now, consumers can finally experience the benefits of this new exciting product:
HD Quality
DDPAI N3 with its 1600P ultra HD and 2k+ lossless UHD resolution, 6 sets of full-glass lens and Encoding and decoding image processing technology, making the picture more transparent, the color more delicate, and the scene more realistic.
SR Sci-Fi Driving
SR (Sense Reality) black technology, built-in high-precision 6-axis gyroscope can sensitively know and record driving performance under various conditions such as sharp acceleration, sharp turns, uphill and downhill and lane changes, and synchronously generate an exclusive cool track interface for instant sharing, Make your driving journey unique.
Super capacitor
DDPAI Mola N3 Dash Cam uses super capacitor, which has greater heat and cold endurance and longer lifetime than standard battery technology.
Built to survive extreme weather conditions from -20℃ to70℃, super capacitor energy conversion is achieved through electric field changes, and does not rely on chemical reactions to achieve capacity conversion, so the charging rate is faster, the internal resistance is smaller, the number of cycles is greater, and less affected by temperature. Therefore, the super capacitor is safer than the lithium battery.
Unique two-fold rotationally-symmetrical Connector Design
The unique infinite axis bracket, the front and back double connection Type-C interface, place the machine hover and flip as you like, to meet your desire for shooting views outside the car, and recording life inside the car, making your own wonderful vlog easily.
There will be a huge promotion of the DDPAI Mola N3 Dash Cam from September 29th to September 30th on the ddpai Aliexpress official store.
DDPai Dash Cam N3（With GPS）
Original Price: 121.18 USD
Sale Price: 54.53 USD
Promo Code: DDPAIMOLA -2USD
Store Coupon: 3USD
Final Price: 49.53USD (59% OFF)
DDPai Dash Cam N3（Without GPS）
Original Price: 99.98 USD
Sale Price: 44.99 USD
Promo Code: DDPAIMOLA -2USD
Store Coupon: 2USD
Final Price: 40.99USD (59% OFF)
For more promotion details, visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3mAYzYm
Adriaan Brits (Press Agent)
DDPai
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here