WheelTug Vision Camera System on Display at TestDrive Demo

/EIN News/ -- NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, WheelTug debuted its innovative electric aircraft taxi system at its TestDrive demonstration, held at Memphis International Airport. An integral part of the WheelTug e-taxi system is WheelTug Vision (WTV), a camera system developed by the German company Dresden Aerospace. WTV provides pilots with the necessary situational awareness to safely maneuver their aircraft without using jet engines or replying on tugs.



WTV deploys two 360° camera systems and offers optional side cameras which feed panoramic real-time video to the pilots’ electronic flight bags. Pilots may choose from different views as required for various operations, whether moving forward or backward.

Dresden Aerospace is heading WTV efforts in partnership with Otonomy Aviation S.A.S. (France), which focuses on developing and producing aviation camera systems, and Alamo Engineering GmbH (Germany), which provides EASA and FAA certification expertise, including the aircraft installation kit. The companies, together with WheelTug, are now reviewing test results with the goal of bringing WTV to certification and production by mid-2021.

WheelTug reduces aircraft ground time by eliminating the need to wait for push-back vehicles, thereby providing substantial cost savings to airlines. E-taxi is also faster, safer, and greener. WheelTug will first be certificated for the Boeing 737NG, entering the market in early 2022.

About Dresden Aerospace

Dresden Aerospace has extensive experience in various aviation fields and a broad reliable network of partners. The company’s activities are mainly focused on the management of PDM/PLM/ERP implementation projects (ENOVIA VPM, 3D Experience, Teamcenter, SAP, Infor) as well as the development of design assurance system and business processes (configuration and supply chain management). The flexible multinational team enjoys working on agile projects and delivering customers solutions tailored exactly to their needs.

About WheelTug plc

WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive (e-taxi) system. More than 25 airlines representing 2,000+ aircraft have now signed Letters of Intent with WheelTug. Limited registration for TestDrive is available at testdrive.wheeltug.com. Forward-looking statement at http://www.wheeltug.com/fls

