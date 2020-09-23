President advocates direct investment in developing countries

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 23 - The President of the Republic, Joao Lourenço, Tuesday said that direct investment in the economies of developing countries was essential for their economic growth. ,

Speaking at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Lourenço said that this objective could be achieved if the developed countries mobilised to create funds to support investment in Africa.

"This goal may be achieved if they create funds (...), to be used by their investors interested in doing business on the African continent, where they can produce goods and services for local consumption and exportable," the Angolan Head of State said in his speech via video conference.

Before the UN General Assembly, the Angolan statesman also expressed "great appreciation for the G-20 initiative," which showed sensitivity to the need for collective action, for debt relief for developing countries, in order to alleviate the burden of responsibility on them.

In another area, Mr Lourenço said that, in the current context, multilateralism must always be present in the approach to the most challenging international issues facing the world.

"For this reason, along the way, the United Nations has advocated multilateralism in the solution of the intricate problems of humanity", he recalled.

Africa and the Middle East

President João Lourenço believes that it is in this spirit that efforts should be concentrated on finding just and lasting solutions to the problems of the Middle East, as well as those afflicting the African continent.

He pointed out as examples the conflicts and instability that persist in Libya, the Sahel Region and others of a smaller scale in other regions of the continent.

He recognised that the nature of security problems in Africa is in many cases linked to international terrorism, the spread of religious fundamentalism and post-election conflicts.

