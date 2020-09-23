Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vice-President meets with entrepreneurs

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 23 - The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, held a working meeting with the mentor of the "Renascer do Saber" or rebirth of knowledge project, which has application in the teaching sector. ,

António Ralf de Sousa Van-Dúnem, a teacher for 27 years, whose project uses scientific methods to rehabilitate students with difficulties in the Portuguese and Mathematics subjects, has dedicated a large part of his teaching career to teaching these subjects at home.

 

Currently, some of his former students participate in the project as teachers, helping other students to overcome their difficulties.

 

Also this Tuesday, Bornito de Sousa received in audience the members of the administration of "Roque Online", a technological company that connects online the informal markets of the country, making available tools for suppliers and informal service providers, according to the Vice-Presidency portal.

 

The activity of the startup (innovative companies with fast growth) has allowed operators of the informal market to manage their own business as micro-enterprises.

 

Led by the young Angolan Geraldine Geraldo, "Roque Online" is a mobile application for informal suppliers, small entrepreneurs and large distributors.

 

In November 2019, it was voted the best Startup of the Year, in the 5th edition of "Seedstars", competition in emerging markets for Africa.

