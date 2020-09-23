St. Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A404910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020 at approximately 1830 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 north

TOWN: Fairlee, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: mm 93

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sara Dennis

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant front end damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/21/2020 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks responded to a report of a car versus deer crash on Interstate 91 north. Sara Dennis (46) did not see the animal jump out from the median and struck the animal. The airbags in the vehicle had deployed and was no longer operable. No injuries were sustained from the crash. Darling’s Auto removed the vehicle from the scene.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.