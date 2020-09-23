Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,649 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A404910                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury                             

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020 at approximately 1830 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 north

TOWN: Fairlee, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: mm 93

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sara Dennis

AGE: 46    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant front end damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/21/2020 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks responded to a report of a car versus deer crash on Interstate 91 north. Sara Dennis (46) did not see the animal jump out from the median and struck the animal. The airbags in the vehicle had deployed and was no longer operable. No injuries were sustained from the crash. Darling’s Auto removed the vehicle from the scene.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.