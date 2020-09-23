St. Johnsbury / Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 20A404910
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020 at approximately 1830 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 north
TOWN: Fairlee, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: mm 93
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sara Dennis
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant front end damage
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/21/2020 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks responded to a report of a car versus deer crash on Interstate 91 north. Sara Dennis (46) did not see the animal jump out from the median and struck the animal. The airbags in the vehicle had deployed and was no longer operable. No injuries were sustained from the crash. Darling’s Auto removed the vehicle from the scene.
