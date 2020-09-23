Pureos Bioventures Closes First Fund with USD 170 Million

Exclusive focus on innovative drug-development companies

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey and KÜSNACHT/ZÜRICH, Switzerland, September 23, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Pureos Bioventures, a newly formed venture capital firm, advised by Bellevue Asset Management, announced the closing of its first fund BB Pureos Bioventures LP (“Pureos”) with committed capital of USD 170 million. Pureos will exclusively invest in innovative private drug development companies with an emphasis on novel biological drugs and emerging modalities such as nucleic acid, cell, and gene therapies. The fund’s portfolio companies are built on scientific excellence with strong teams to develop therapies across a broad indication spectrum including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and neuroscience. The fund invests globally, with a primary focus on Switzerland and Europe. The Pureos team consists of experienced venture capitalists, biotech entrepreneurs, and drug developers.

For its first fund, Pureos is building a balanced portfolio of 15-20 pre-clinical and clinical-stage companies. Its initial investments include Alentis Therapeutics AG, AM-Pharma BV, Eyevensys SAS, Imcheck Therapeutics SAS, Lava Therapeutics BV, NovaGo Therapeutics AG and Vico Therapeutics BV. Company building is an important part of Pureos. It is a Partner of BaseLaunch, a start-up accelerator in Basel and together with a team of Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, Pureos is working on translating ground-breaking science into novel companies.

Founding partners Klaus Breiner, Dominik Escher, and Martin Münchbach stated: “We are extremely pleased with the successful closing of our first fund. This would not have been possible without the trust and support of our investors to whom we are tremendously thankful. With the entrusted monies, we want to build and support great teams developing innovative therapeutics for devastating diseases that make a true difference for patients.”

The supporters of the first Pureos fund include strategic limited partners, such as pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as a large contract manufacturer, and family offices, institutional investors, and fund-of-funds.

