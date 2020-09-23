Love in a Pandemic Can't Be Quarantined in this Futuristic Romance Novella
Writing this novella was a spiritual experience, with hidden secrets in the book that only a few people will find”MANCHESTER, NH , USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding love in lockdown is no easy feat. But could social distancing turn up the heat, rather than smothering the flames? Equal parts thrilling, steamy and provocative, Six Feet Apart: Love in Quarantine is a futuristic look into a compelling interracial relationship that is forced to navigate a pandemic-governed world. The tantalizing first book in the Luna James Series from debut author Elena Greyrock, Six Feet Apart: Love in Quarantine explores the tensions, desires, and teasing limitations of life during an international pandemic. The book features original songs and interactive websites.
About the Book
Passion is contagious…
The year is 2025. In a futuristic world of self-driving cars, drone aircraft, and robo-bartenders, Luna James struggles with her career as a social media influencer. A beautiful young woman, Luna turns heads wherever she goes. But her introverted personality cause her to write posts under the guise of a pen name. Deep down, she longs to be taken seriously for her writing talents.
Then she meets Stryker Caine…
An aspiring musician and notorious flirt, Stryker finds himself in an impossible situation. A man with a mysterious past, he is one of thousands suffering through the aftermath of the pandemic in New York City. With his lustrous blond hair and magnetic blue eyes, Stryker is used to getting any girl he wants. But now, social distancing has crippled his love life.
When Luna and Stryker’s worlds collide, all bets are off. And as the pandemic rages on, this tempestuous pair come down with a serious case of desire. Opposites attract, and anything can happen in this engaging quick read.
The book features original songs and interactive websites.
About the Author
Author Elena Greyrock introduces readers to The Luna James Series. Six Feet Apart: Love in Quarantine is a provocative interracial love story filled with sizzling heat and humor. Romance fans won't be able to put this book down!
Elena Greyrock says “Writing this novella was a spiritual experience, with hidden secrets in the book that only a few people will find”.
