Jean Fallacara Offers Specialized Neuroscience Calisthenics Programs to Help Athletes Achieve Peak Performance
Biomedical expert, Jean Fallacara, teamed up with elite coaches like Gregoire Bellemare certified WFWCF and professional athletes like Xavier Cormier Freestyle Canadian Champion, to develop a unique platform that provides a new approach to calisthenics training.
— Jean Fallacara
He founded Cyborggainz to provide specialized neuroscience calisthenics programs to help athletes achieve peak performance.
Jean Fallacara has over 20 years of experience in the science technology field. He picked a team of calisthenics and freestyle experts to develop a platform that offers customized training plans. These workouts are incredibly beneficial for people with injuries, limited range of motion, or disabilities as well as professional athletes.
Speaking about the Neuroscience Calisthenics Programs, Jean Fallacara stated: “Great athlete knows the way to maximize strength and potential is to train mind and body. Our platform [Cyborggainz] helps understand the neurobiological effects of training, helping [clients] to be stronger, faster, quicker, and more explosive.”
Jean Fallacara runs the world’s 1st personal performance optimization program based on Neuroscience. People who want extreme physical performance and always pushing the body to its limits find Neuroscience Calisthenics Programs useful to achieve their fitness goals and unlock the full potential of their body.
Over the years, neuroscientists have studied the utilization of neuroscience in the fitness industry and professional level sports for decades. Some studies have shown a difference between the brain activity of the top performers and the beginners. Most experts agree that the cognitive aspects play a significant role in the performance.
Jean Fallacara’s specialized Neuroscience Calisthenics Programs work under the Neuroscience study called hyper plasticity, i.e., increasing brain’s neuroplasticity can strengthen motor pathways more quickly. The program is popular among fitness athletes around the world.
Jean Fallacara has a strong educational background. He has completed BSc Biochemistry (J Rostand), Scb Immuno-Pathology (CNED), MSc Genetics (CNED-U.Rennes), and P.Eng Biotechnology (UTC). Moreover, he has numerous certifications, including Neuroscience, Biohacking Your Brain from Emory University from The Science of Sport University Colorado Boulder, and Neurobiology, Understanding the Brain from the University of Chicago
At Cyborggainz, Jean Fallacara offers member’s exclusive programs, including custom workout programs, personalized meal plans, and CYBORG package that includes customized monthly program, mindset, meal plan, biohacking, and learning mindset, and more.
-About Jean Fallacara
Jean Fallacara is an athlete, biohacker, speaker, and the maverick CEO of Z-SC1Biomedical. He has been working as an experienced executive focused on technology products for the science business. Fallacara has over 20 years of experience, founded and led many science-technology companies.
Jean Fallacara
CYBORGGAINZ
+514-240-1655
