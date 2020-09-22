M2 Compliance to Sponsor the 2020 Jewish Law Symposium: Virtual Investor Conference.

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a leading SEC registered filing agent, and financial printer will be sponsoring the 2020 Jewish Law Symposium on September 23, 2020. Livestreams will begin at 12:30pm and 6:00pm ET.

M2 is the most disruptive provider in the industry and is the only firm to offer a truly unlimited fixed cost EDGAR XBRL/iXBRL program ($4,995 per year) for all your SEC filings including but not limited to: Annual & Quarterly Reports (10-K, 10-Q’s, 40-F, 20-F), Material Events (8-K, 6-K), Proxy Statements (14A, 14C), Prospectuses (424B3, 424B4, 424B5), Registration Statements (S-1, S-3, S-4, S-8, F-1, F-3, F-4). The UNLIMITED program has NO LIMITATIONS and includes all SEC form types for both EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL.

M2 has grown to represent over 1,200 public companies in the past ten years and has filed over 50,000 files to-date with the SEC. With more than 135 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and the most efficient drafting 24/7. M2 has a dedicated “IPO Team” with over 30 years of collective experience to support the preparation of more complex registration work; all IPO-related filings are included in the UNLIMITED PROGRAM.

For more information, visit M2compliance.com or call (310) 402-2681.

Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


