DLNR News Release-Kihei Beach Closures Update, Sept. 21, 2020

Posted on Sep 21, 2020 in Latest News

(Kihei, Maui) – Shark warning signs are being removed from beaches stretching from Kalama Beach Park to the Kihei boat ramp.

This morning a Kihei woman reported what she believed may have been a shark bite. She was taken to the hospital, where an evaluation of her wound, by experts from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), determined it was most likely not caused by a shark. What caused her injury is unknown.

# # #

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager (808) 587-0396 [email protected]

