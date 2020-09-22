iFixNSell Launches New Tech Franchise
Tech repair and retail shop offers new franchise opportunityORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based iFixNSell, a tech-savvy computer, cell phone, and device repair company, has recently launched its new franchise opportunity.
iFixNSell ownership has been operating in the Orlando area since 2005. Owned and founded by Becker Mosleh, their latest new brand is iFixNSell. The company has continued to see strong business despite the Covid-19 pandemic, spurring a strategic move to expand through franchising. "This has been long needed. I feel like we are going to help a lot of people due to our unique business model and our experience in running the operations," stated Mosleh.
The company specializes in the repair and maintenance of devices across the spectrum including laptops, desktops, iPhones, Macbooks, iPads, tablets, cellphones, and others. They also offer free estimates, a knowledgeable and friendly staff, six month warranties, and competitively priced products. With such a variety of services on devices necessary in day-to-day life, the model has proven to be stable no matter the economic climate. "Our business model is recession-proof. Economy is down, we make money. Economy is up, we make money," asserted Mosleh.
The tech franchise opportunity is attractive for any person looking to step into a recession-resistant model said Mosleh. "Our best candidate is the person who is a technology enthusiast and would love to help people," he stated. Candidates will find ongoing support and marketing guidance included in the franchise package. As a ground floor launch, early franchisees will have the chance to work closely with Mosleh.
As for the ultimate perk for investing in an iFixNSell? "They will experience the freedom of running their own business," points out Mosleh. The company is set to begin expansion in Florida and Georgia immediately. For more information on this tech-focused franchise opportunity, visit https://ifixnsell.net/franchise.
ABOUT iFixNSell
Becker Mosleh and his company have been providing exceptional computer and device resale and repair since 2005. iFixNSell is committed to a business philosophy of transparency and professionalism with their customers and their franchise partners! For more information, visit www.ifixnsell.net.
