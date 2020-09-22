Steelcase Announces Appointment of Linda Williams to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) today announced Linda Williams has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Williams currently serves as the Chief Audit Executive and Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), global provider of technology solutions and services spanning edge to cloud.



“We are delighted to welcome Linda to the Steelcase Board,” said Rob Pew, Chair of the Steelcase Board of Directors. “Linda is an accomplished financial executive with more than 20 years of experience with expertise in cybersecurity and enterprise risk management. In addition, her passion for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace will bring a keen perspective and insights to the Board.”

The Steelcase Board continuously evaluates its composition to ensure it encompasses the requisite knowledge, experience, skills and diversity to deliver the best value to shareholders.

A multi-faceted financial executive, Williams has been a CFO for multiple billion-dollar divisions within HPE and has a demonstrated track record in leading successful large-scale transformation initiatives, optimizing financial management processes in complex, global business environments and executing M&A transactions across domestic and global markets. She also drives the global development and engagement strategy for the HPE Finance organization. Williams leads a Women’s Development Program at HPE, served as the executive sponsor for its International Women’s Day Event and is a frequent speaker at several forums including the HPE International Pride Event and other global women’s events.

“I am thrilled to become a part of the Steelcase Board of Directors,” said Williams. “For more than a century, Steelcase has helped the world’s leading organizations create workplaces and experiences that enable employees do their best work and inspire. I am impressed with company’s commitment to drive sustainable social, economic and environmental change through its decisions and actions – doing what’s best for its people and our communities.”

