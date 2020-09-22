Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 22 September 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,412,699) deaths (34,077), and recoveries (1,158,751) by region:
Central (56,990 cases; 1,071 deaths; 49,571 recoveries): Burundi (474; 1; 462), Cameroon (20,431; 416; 19,124), CAR (4,793; 62; 1,830), Chad (1,153; 81; 967), Congo (5,002; 89; 3,913), DRC (10,523; 271; 10,011), Equatorial Guinea (5,002; 83; 4,509), Gabon (8,704; 53; 7,875), Sao Tome & Principe (908; 15; 880)
Eastern (161,040; 3,157; 90,750): Comoros (470; 7; 450), Djibouti (5,404; 61; 5,336), Eritrea (364; 0; 305), Ethiopia (69,709; 1,108; 28,634), Kenya (37,079; 650; 23,949), Madagascar (16,136; 226; 14,743), Mauritius (367; 10; 337), Rwanda (4,722; 27; 2,973), Seychelles (143; 0; 136), Somalia (3,465; 98; 2,877), South Sudan (2,649; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,555; 836; 6,760), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (6,468; 64; 2,778)
Northern (301,375; 10,077; 231,169): Algeria (50,026; 1,679; 35,180), Egypt (102,141; 5,787; 90,332), Libya (28,796; 454; 15,384), Mauritania (7,384; 161; 6,977), Morocco (101,743; 1,830; 80,732), Tunisia (11,260; 164; 2,541), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 23)
Southern (720,679; 17,192; 634,421): Angola (4,117; 154; 1,449), Botswana (2,567; 13; 624), Eswatini (5,282; 104; 4,647), Lesotho (1,424; 33; 754), Malawi (5,739; 179; 4,065), Mozambique (6,912; 44; 3,738), Namibia (10,607; 116; 8,359), South Africa (661,936; 15,992; 591,208), Zambia (14,389; 331; 13,629), Zimbabwe (7, 706; 226; 5,948)
Western (172,615; 2,580; 152,840): Benin (2,294, 40; 1,954), Burkina Faso (1,896; 56; 1,189), Cape Verde (5,281; 52; 4,674), Cöte d'Ivoire (19,327; 129; 18,630), Gambia (3,526; 108; 1,992), Ghana (46,062; 297; 45,258), Guinea (10,344; 65; 9,757), Guinea-Bissau (2,303; 39; 1,468), Liberia (1,336; 82; 1,218), Mali (3,024; 128; 2,377), Niger (1,189; 69; 1,104), Nigeria (57,437; 1,100; 48,674), Senegal (14,759; 302; 11,621), Sierra Leone (2,168; 72; 1,650), Togo (1,669; 41; 1,274)