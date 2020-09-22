Sandcastle Community Management Names Damian Schaeffer as New President

/EIN News/ -- Naples, FL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandcastle Community Management, an Associa® company, recently promoted Damian Schaeffer to branch president.

Mr. Schaeffer has been involved in the property management industry since 2003, beginning in real estate management as the operations director with K&D Management, LLC. He managed a 40-property, multi-family portfolio consisting of 13,000 apartments and over 400 employees. Prior to joining Sandcastle Community Management, he operated his own real estate company, Gulf Point Real Estate Group, LLC, which provided sales and management services for private investors, as well as community association manager (CAM) services for condominium and homeowners’ associations.

Mr. Schaeffer joined Sandcastle Community Management as the vice president of operations in 2017. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing internal policies and procedures and directing training and support of the staff. A strong leader, Mr. Schaeffer drove internal process and service standard improvements that resulted in better service for Sandcastle clients. In his new role as branch president, Mr. Schaeffer will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, employee education and training, and developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Damian’s extensive experience in the industry and his unique leadership style make him exceptionally qualified to guide Sandcastle Management’s business operations,” stated John Tague, Associa regional vice president. “His ability to build client relationships, shape customer service initiatives, and create a vision for outstanding management offerings have made him an asset to Associa since he joined the company. We are excited to see how Damian’s vast industry knowledge will help expand our client growth as he continues to excel at serving our communities and residents.”

Mr. Schaeffer received his Bachelor of Business Administration from The Ohio State University. He is a licensed community manager and Florida real estate broker.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com