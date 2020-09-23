Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Welcomes Four New Attorneys
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) is pleased to announce the appointment of four new attorneys in various practice areas. Joining the firm are William J. Trezvant, Senior Counsel, Special Masterships and Alternative Dispute Resolution; Randelle L. Boots, Associate, Litigation; Braxton H. Medlin, Associate, Special Masterships and Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Michael F. Ryan Jr., Associate, Government Relations & Legislative Affairs, Special Masterships, and Alternative Dispute Resolution. Below are brief professional biographies of PLDO’s new attorneys:
WILLIAM J. TREZVANT, Senior Counsel
Attorney Trezvant is a former Special Assistant in the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General, where he worked for nearly two decades as a criminal prosecutor on cases ranging from misdemeanors to high profile felonies. His prior experience includes managing the Trezvant Law Group LLC and working as a Budget Analyst for the Rhode Island Department of Administration and for the Governor’s Rhode Island Commission on Police and Community Relations, where he wrote an advisor opinion for the Commission on the use of deadly force by police. Earlier in his career, he was the Assistant Counsel for Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Connecticut, where he negotiated and drafted construction, management and entertainment contracts and was the Casino’s liaison to various federal, state and local government law enforcement and administrative agencies. In addition to his legal practice, Attorney Trezvant is an active community volunteer and has served on various state and nonprofit boards, including as a member of the Board of Directors of Rhode Island Legal Services Inc. and Boy Scouts of America/Narragansett Council, as President of the Thurgood Marshall Law Society, and as a member of the NAACP and National Eagle Scout Association. He earned his J.D. from the College of William & Mary, Marshall-Wythe School of Law and B.S. in Accounting from the University of Rhode Island. He is admitted to practice in Connecticut and Rhode Island and the United States District Court of Rhode Island. Attorney Trezvant can be reached at 401-824-5100 or email wtrezvant@pldolaw.com.
RANDELLE A. BOOTS, Associate
Attorney Boots focuses her practice on providing legal support across the firm’s practice areas, including as a member of the Litigation Team. She is a skilled legal researcher and writer with significant work in the public and private sectors. She earned her J.D. from Vermont Law School, cum laude, and her B.A. in Environmental Studies from Wellesley College, where she was named an 8-Time All-Academic and All-American in Cross Country and Track and a 2011 NCAA Division III Mile National Champion. Attorney Boots is admitted to practice in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and can be reached at 401-824-5100 or email rboots@pldolaw.com.
BRAXTON H. MEDLIN, Associate
Attorney Medlin previously worked for the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender. As a law student, he honed his legal skills working with the Roger Williams University School of Law Criminal Defense Clinic and other Public Defender offices. Earlier in his career, he was a paralegal and Spanish interpreter in a private law firm and served as an AmeriCorps member with the ACCESS Project as a Family Support Specialist, providing education and wellness outreach programs to individuals, families, and communities. Attorney Medlin earned his J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law, where he was President of the Student Bar Association, a CALI Award winner in Trial Advocacy, and the recipient of the 2019 Public Interest Award. He received his B.A. in Romance Languages (Spanish) from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. Attorney Medlin is admitted to practice in Missouri. He can be reached at 401-824-5100 or email bmedlin@pldolaw.com.
MICHAEL F. RYAN Jr., Associate
Attorney Ryan’s previous experience includes government relations, legislative affairs and business law matters. He has significant experience negotiating with municipal and state government agencies regarding economic incentives for Opportunity Zone real estate development and worked as Manager of Public Affairs and Government Relations for a lobbying and communications firm. Attorney Ryan earned his J.D. from the University of Massachusetts School of Law, summa cum laude, where he was Executive Notes Editor of the Law Review. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island, summa cum laude, with a B.A. in Political Science and is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Attorney Ryan is admitted to practice in Rhode Island and is a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association Business Organizations Committee. He can be reached at 401-824-5100 or email mryan@pldolaw.com.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara ("PLDO") attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development and commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit organizations, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, tax law, estate and trust planning, administration and litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
