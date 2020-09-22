Two Project Management Training Firms Join Forces
PMO To Go LLC & MTI Global Group LLC, both project management consulting & training firms announced a partnership to offer PMI online exam preparation courses.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PMO To Go LLC, an international training and mentoring firm and MTI Global Group LLC, a Program & Project management consulting and training firm, announced a partnership to offer online exam preparation courses that meet the educational requirements of the Project Management Institute (PMI). The following are available for immediate registration:
The 5-day PMP/CAPM Exam Prep Boot-camp is dedicated to preparing project management working professionals for the PMP or the CAPM certification exam. 35 hours of instruction grounded in the official Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK Guide).
The recently defined PMI-PBA (Professional in Business Analysis) five-day certification course has been received with great industry level enthusiasm. PMI-PBA content is aligned with the certification Examination Content Outline, with the PMI Guide to Business Analysis, and the PMI Business Analysis for Practitioners Practice Guide.
The 5-day Project Management Framework course is dedicated to educating project management working professionals with knowledge base, vocabularies, and tools grounded in the official Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK Guide).
“PMO To Go LLC’s experience and presence in the project management community, along with their global reach through PMI, makes for an ideal fit with MTI Global Group. The instructors, content, and project management experience will deliver great training for our valued students”, said Stacee Munroe, owner of MTI Global Group LLC.
About PMO To Go LLC
PMO To Go LLC is a premier talent and career development training company for technical professionals and managers. Headquartered in Houston, TX. Owners, Walter Viali, PMP and Dr. Don James, PMP have over 70 years combined of project management experience along with 40 plus years of teaching. Visit: www.PMOToGo.com.
About MTI Global Group LLC
MTI Global Group is a Program & Project management consulting and training firm that provides unparalleled excellence across an array of industries, technologies, and disciplines. Focusing on delivering innovative project management solutions to meet the immediate needs and strategic goals of today’s growing businesses. MTI is proud to be certified woman-veteran owned. Visit: http://www.mtiglobalgroup.com/
