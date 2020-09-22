Dream Life NZ launched
World Dream Day - Discover your true path through the power of your dreamsPALMERSTON NORTH, NEW ZEALAND, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Dream Day on the 25th of September is a global day dedicated to setting dreams in motion. Core to the World Dream Day experience is the declaration of inspired visions for the future. It aims to celebrate the power of ideas, goals, and dreams by encouraging people to engage in individual reflection, dynamic conversations, and observances.
The theme for 2020 is "A New Vision For the Future." www.worlddreamday.org
Many people have become more aware of their dreams during the Covid-19 lockdown, and are interested in exploring new possibilities for the future. Coinciding with World Dream Day, Dream Life NZ announced a new coaching service, enabling people to take immediate steps to upgrade their lives.
“I help people discover their greater story and communicate that vision to others,” says Greig, Founder of Dream Life NZ.
After a career in international law and policy spanning nearly three decades in Europe and the US, Joann Greig returned to her native New Zealand in September 2019 to focus on her passion - offering transformative and life-enhancing coaching to clients all over the world. Holding university degrees from New Zealand, the US, and the UK, she’s an Active Dreaming Teacher and a certified Coach in Reality Transurfing, which is a method for reality design inspired by quantum physics.
“Over the last 30 years or so, while working abroad, I experienced self-help and personal growth modalities. Now I’m thrilled to be able to share them with a broader public,” she says.
To coincide with World Dream Day, Greig offers discovery sessions, where she discusses with clients how they can design their reality to better suit their needs. She offers an online dream circles to explore how we can empower ourselves to reenchant our world using the power of active dreaming, and plans to offer in person workshops from 2021. For more information see www.dreamlifenz.com
