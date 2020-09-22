Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,600 in the last 365 days.

Notary Public Virtual Seminar Now Posted

(Columbia, SC) - On Monday, September 21, 2020, Secretary of State Mark Hammond held a free Notary Public Virtual Seminar for South Carolina notaries and those interested in becoming a notary.

A recording of the Notary Public Virtual Seminar can be found here.

Notaries public hold an important position of responsibility. Once commissioned as a notary public, it is the responsibility of the notary to maintain a level of training necessary to perform the duties of the position as required by law. This virtual seminar addresses state laws governing the duties and responsibilities of notaries.

You just read:

Notary Public Virtual Seminar Now Posted

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.