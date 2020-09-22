Notary Public Virtual Seminar Now Posted

(Columbia, SC) - On Monday, September 21, 2020, Secretary of State Mark Hammond held a free Notary Public Virtual Seminar for South Carolina notaries and those interested in becoming a notary.

A recording of the Notary Public Virtual Seminar can be found here.

Notaries public hold an important position of responsibility. Once commissioned as a notary public, it is the responsibility of the notary to maintain a level of training necessary to perform the duties of the position as required by law. This virtual seminar addresses state laws governing the duties and responsibilities of notaries.