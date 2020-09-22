2021 Grains Innovation Fund now Accepting Applications

/EIN News/ -- Guelph, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GUELPH, ON (September 22, 2020) – Grain Farmers of Ontario, the province’s largest commodity organization, representing Ontario’s 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean and wheat farmers has opened applications for the Grains Innovation Fund, which supports retail and industry projects that develop novel value-added uses or promote new markets for Ontario grains.

The Grains Innovation Fund encourages innovation from Ontario companies that offer agri-food or other grains-based products. The Fund is an opportunity for organizations with innovative projects that satisfy the eligibility criteria to receive up to 60 per cent of the cost of the project – up to a maximum of $50,000.



“Over the last 11 years, the Grains Innovation Fund has invested $1.2 million in more than 45 projects helping to create new market opportunities for Ontario grain” says Nicole Mackellar, market development manager at Grain Farmers of Ontario. “Ontario growers produce high quality barley, corn, oats, soybeans and wheat, and this Fund enables companies with new grains-based products to achieve success and drive the use and open new markets for Ontario grains.”



Eligible projects must either open new markets for Ontario grains, expand the use and demand for Ontario grains, promote Ontario grains as the best choice for consumers and/or the food value chain domestically or abroad, and/or increase the value for Ontario grains through the development of new, value-added uses. Some of the important projects that have been funded include:

The Straw Boss: Pelleting Ontario wheat straw for livestock

Ontario Corn Fed Beef: Promoting Ontario corn fed beef in overseas markets

Henry’s Tempeh: Marketing campaign support for tempeh produced from IP soybeans



Applications for the Grains Innovation Fund must be submitted by October 30th at 4 pm. Information about the Fund and the application process is available at www.gfo.ca/market-development or by contacting Nicole Mackellar, market development manager at nmackellar@gfo.ca or 1-519-820-0670.

GRAIN FARMERS OF ONTARIO

Grain Farmers of Ontario is the province’s largest commodity organization, representing Ontario’s 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean, and wheat farmers. The crops they grow cover over 6 million acres of farm land across the province, generate over $4.1 billion in production value, result in over $18 billion in economic output and are responsible for over 75,000 jobs in the province.

Victoria Berry Grain Farmers of Ontario 2268206641 vberry@gfo.ca